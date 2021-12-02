Thanksgiving Brawls // Fantasy Guru Dave Richard // Spotify Wrapped 2021 – 12/2 (Hour 3)

CHI (3-7) @ DET (0-9-1) | THU 12:30 PM ET | FOX. Bears-Lions isn’t the greatest of Thanksgiving matchups, but it should still be a good game between NFC North foes, and I’ll admittedly be pulling for Detroit to finally get a victory. In order for them to be successful, though, the defense needs to be a lot better versus the run than they were in the first meeting when David Montgomery rushed 23 times for 106 yards and two touchdowns (plus 55 yards and a score by Damien Williams), and D’Andre Swift will need more than 12 touches on offense to take the pressure off of Jared Goff (oblique) or Tim Boyle. The Lions have at least been very competitive since the Halloween blowout with a 16-16 tie against the Steelers followed by a 13-10 loss against the Browns—and both games were on the road—so we’ll see if they can keep it low-scoring and find a way to come out on top in the end. For Chicago, rumors about Matt Nagy’s job security could lead to a lack of focus, and coming out flat on a short week is a definite possibility; if so, Detroit needs to capitalize early to make Andy Dalton beat them, and they can’t have Darnell Mooney go off.

NFL ・ 10 DAYS AGO