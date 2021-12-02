ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sports

Sports brief

By ops@our-hometown.com
eastaurorabee.com
 3 days ago

Anyone wishing to have their teams’ sports results published in The Bee can...

www.eastaurorabee.com

Comments / 0

Related
eastaurorabee.com

Mostly intact starting lineup has Chief cagers optimistic

The good news for Iroquois’ boys basketball team is that four players return from a starting lineup that secured at least a share of the regular season league title for a third consecutive season. And while the Chiefs no longer have their 6-foot-9 rim protector in Zech Franklin, Iroquois coach Todd Kleitz and his players are confident that they can […]
BASKETBALL
Troy Messenger

Coach Mario White resignation effective immediately

Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
PIKE COUNTY, AL
eastaurorabee.com

All-Bee Football — Defense

There is no shortage of talent on the defensive side of the football for the 2021 All-Bee First Team. This year’s team features players who led their squads in many statistical categories, including some who set school records. Each selection also displayed many leadership qualities regardless of whether or not they were named a team captain. Here is a look […]
FOOTBALL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sports Reporter
eastaurorabee.com

EA harriers compete in state’s Fed meet

Members of the East Aurora cross-country program made room for their Thanksgiving feasts with their recent participation in the New York State Federation Cross-Country Championships the weekend before holiday. The event was held at Bowdoin Park, near Poughkeepsie, and saw the top 31 teams from the NYSPHSAA, CHSAA, PSAL, and AIS leagues throughout the state all compete in one championship […]
EAST AURORA, NY
97.3 The Fan

SDSU loses MWC Title Game 46-13

San Diego State lost the Mountain West Conference Championship Game to Utah State 46-13 on Saturday, as the Aztecs played their worst game of the season. Multiple special teams miscues doomed SDSU.
SAN DIEGO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Jackson Hole News&Guide Newspaper

Sports Briefs, Nov. 24

 Coming off a 9-3 finish and second consecutive trip to the state title game, six members of the historic 2021 Jackson Broncs football team were named to the 3A All-State team.  Out of the six Broncs honored, four came from the offensive side, while three came from defense. On offense,...
JACKSON, WY
Kokomo Tribune

Sports briefs for Monday, Nov. 29

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Purdue’s women’s basketball team knocked off a ranked foe Saturday, upending No. 17 Florida State 66-61 to conclude play in the St. Pete Showcase. Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden had a strong all-around showing for the Boilermakers. She scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists. She hit four 3-pointers. Cassidy Hardin scored a career-high 18 points on six 3-pointers. Marion High School’s Ra Shaya Kyle added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
MARION, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy