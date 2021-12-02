Sports brief

The good news for Iroquois’ boys basketball team is that four players return from a starting lineup that secured at least a share of the regular season league title for a third consecutive season. And while the Chiefs no longer have their 6-foot-9 rim protector in Zech Franklin, Iroquois coach Todd Kleitz and his players are confident that they can […]
Pike Liberal Arts head Coach Mario White has resigned effective immediately. Coach Rush Hixon has been named interim varsity head coach and Athletic Director and will lead the team through the remainder of the playoff season. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — At the University of Maryland, the leadership of the men's basketball program is transferring from one University of Kansas alum to another. Mark Turgeon served as the head coach of the program for more than 10 years, but after discussions with the university, he will step down this season.
There is no shortage of talent on the defensive side of the football for the 2021 All-Bee First Team. This year’s team features players who led their squads in many statistical categories, including some who set school records. Each selection also displayed many leadership qualities regardless of whether or not they were named a team captain. Here is a look […]
Members of the East Aurora cross-country program made room for their Thanksgiving feasts with their recent participation in the New York State Federation Cross-Country Championships the weekend before holiday. The event was held at Bowdoin Park, near Poughkeepsie, and saw the top 31 teams from the NYSPHSAA, CHSAA, PSAL, and AIS leagues throughout the state all compete in one championship […]
Mason Black of Falcon high school reached a milestone, in Falcon's 76-42 win against Berthoud. Black scored his 1,000th career point in the game. He finished with 30 points in all.
Four Charlotte Hornets players, including last year's Rookie of the Year LaMelo Ball, have been placed in the NBA's health and safety protocols on Saturday, an indicator they have tested positive of the coronavirus
Coming off a 9-3 finish and second consecutive trip to the state title game, six members of the historic 2021 Jackson Broncs football team were named to the 3A All-State team. Out of the six Broncs honored, four came from the offensive side, while three came from defense. On offense,...
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Purdue’s women’s basketball team knocked off a ranked foe Saturday, upending No. 17 Florida State 66-61 to conclude play in the St. Pete Showcase. Former Northwestern High School star Madison Layden had a strong all-around showing for the Boilermakers. She scored 16 points, grabbed seven rebounds and dished four assists. She hit four 3-pointers. Cassidy Hardin scored a career-high 18 points on six 3-pointers. Marion High School’s Ra Shaya Kyle added a double-double of 13 points and 10 rebounds.
