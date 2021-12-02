Learning Support & Access Arrangements Co-ordinator (Term time only, 4 days a week)

Alleyn's School are seeking to appoint a Learning Support & Access Arrangements Co-ordinator to join the enthusiastic and professional support team.

The successful candidate will give general support to the Head of Learning Support, to ensure that pupils receive the correct level of assistance in their studies and examinations.

The candidate will have a naturally friendly nature and have a genuine desire to help colleagues. Experience of working in a data-driven office environment and of ensuring compliance with the precise requirements of regulatory bodies is essential.

The post holder is required to work 4 days per week, term time only, between the hours of 8.30am – 4.30pm. The salary will be £19,332 per annum.

The closing date for the role is Tuesday 14 December at 9:00am

Full job description and application details may be found on our website via the button below or by contacting Human Resources on 020 8613 5016.

The School is committed to safeguarding and promoting the welfare of children and young people and expects all staff and volunteers to share this commitment. The successful applicant will be subject to an enhanced DBS check. Alleyn’s is an Equal Opportunities employer.

Alleyn’s welcomes applications from all applicants who meet the requirements for the position, however we are especially keen to receive applications from those in minority groups for which the School is currently underrepresented. We celebrate diversity and thrive on the benefits it brings.