Carlos Santana forced to cancel ALL of his December shows after undergoing an 'unscheduled heart procedure'

Carlos Santana has successfully undergone a heart procedure and is canceling several Las Vegas shows planned for December.

In a video message released on Wednesday, the 74-year-old said he asked his wife, drummer Cindy Blackman, to take him to the hospital on Saturday because of an issue with his chest.

Although the musician did not specify what exactly he was dealing with, he noted that his doctors recommended that he take immediate action.

'When we got there, we found out that I needed to take care of it, so I am,' he stated.

Santana went on to express that he would be temporarily departing the stage while he recovered from his procedures.

'I'm going to be taking time off for a little bit to make sure that I replenish and rest,' the musician said.

The performer remarked that he was taking precaution 'so that when I play for you, I will play the way I'm used to and give you 150 percent.'

He added that 'I wouldn't show up unless I could do that.'

Michael Vrionis, president of Universal Tone Management, said via Deadline that the 74-year-old guitarist underwent an 'unscheduled heart procedure,' but gave no specifics.

He did point out that the musician was both optimistic about his health and looking forward to being able to perform for his fans in the near future.

'Carlos is doing fantastic and is anxious to be back on stage soon,' Vrionis said.

The music industry figure also expressed that the guitarist was sincerely sorry for having been forced to address his health-related concerns prior to his shows.

He noted that Santana 'profoundly regrets that this "speed bump" necessitated the cancellation of his upcoming performances.'

The 10-time Grammy winner's heart procedure and recovery prompted the cancellation of his concerts at the House of Blues at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino through the end of the year.

The guitarist is currently set to resume performances in January, his management said.

Earlier this year, Santana released the album Blessings and Miracles, which includes collaborations with artists such as Chris Stapleton and the late jazz artist Chick Corea.

The performer also recorded a track with Rob Thomas, with whom he previously collaborated on the Grammy-winning track Smooth, which was released in 1999.

The studio project was notably conducted with the remote participation of many of the featured artists.

Blessings and Miracles was released this past October and the album was met with a mixed to positive critical reception.