Eric “Snip3down” Wrona is a legend in the Halo community. However, his star shone the most thanks to the publicity that the Apex Legends Global Series has brought him. He was already a superstar in Halo, but his stint in Apex Legends is what got him even more famous. So why is that after retiring from competitive Halo, Snip3down is set to leave Apex Legends for Halo Infinite? Why is Snip3down returning from his Halo retirement, when arguably, Apex Legends may be the more lucrative option?

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO