Co-Op Horror Game Paranormal Hunter Announced For PC VR

uploadvr.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Shenmue and Shin Megami Tensei developers at EALoGames have revealed a new cooperative horror game named Paranormal Hunter, and it’s got full VR support. Announced today at the Upload VR Showcase, Paranormal Hunter is heading to consoles and PC in 2022 via early access, with full VR support included for...

