Agriculture

New Organic, Washable Fruit Coating Introduced for Produce Industry

By Marian Zboraj
progressivegrocer.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter several years of research and development, Startchy Inc. has launched Yumbrella, its certified-organic coating for the apple industry — marking the first washable coating for the U.S. fruit and vegetable industry. The use of common plant-based ingredients and a lack of expensive licensing fees allow Yumbrella to meet...

progressivegrocer.com

Related
californiaagtoday.com

PCA Paul Crout: Conventional Produce is Just as Safe as Organic Produce

Paul Crout is a Pest Control Advisor and Certified Crop Advisor. He is with Helena Agri-Enterprises based in Templeton California. He is among thousands of PCAs and CCAs who assist growers in crop production. He noted that consuming California conventionally grown produce is as safe as consuming organically grown California produce.
TEMPLETON, CA
andnowuknow.com

Industry Welcomes Newest Organic, Washable Fruit Coating as Superfresh Growers® Trials Startchy’s Yumbrella®; Robert Kershaw, Seth Shumate, and Andy Tudor Discuss

NASHVILLE, TN - Just as an umbrella works as a barrier between us and the pouring rain, Startchy’s new solution Yumbrella® keeps produce protected from the factors that cause it to spoil. Announcing its official launch Stateside, the organic washable coating will be available to the apple industry, having been commercially tested over recent months with Superfresh Growers®.
AGRICULTURE
progressivegrocer.com

Applegate Farms The Do Good Dog

Natural and organic meat brand Applegate Farms LLC has launched The Do Good Dog hot dog, billed as the first nationally available hot dog made with beef raised on verified regenerative U.S. grasslands. Beef for the product comes from SunFed Ranch, in Northern California, and sports the Savory Institute’s Land to Market Seal, the world’s first regenerative sourcing verification. With the introduction of The Do Good Dog, Applegate aims to take regenerative agriculture from niche to norm: Until now, regeneratively sourced beef has mainly been available at farmers’ markets or high-end restaurants. The gluten-free uncured hot dog, which is a good source of protein and contains no added sugar, is currently available at select major retailers and on Amazon, with a suggested retail price of $6.99 per 10-ounce package of six hot dogs.
AGRICULTURE
andnowuknow.com

USDA Restricts PACA Violators in Minnesota and New York From Operating in the Produce Industry

WASHINGTON, DC - After allegedly failing to pay produce sellers a combined $62,195, the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) has imposed sanctions on Minnesota-based J&J Distributing as well as New York-based Produce Depot USA. In addition to failing to pay sellers a combined $62,195, the two businesses failed to meet contractual obligations to the sellers of produce and did not pay reparation awards issued under the Perishable Agricultural Commodities Act (PACA).
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Coatings#Chemicals#New Organic#Startchy Inc#Lebanese American
southdadenewsleader.com

Florida Produces 3rd Most Fruits and Vegetables in U.S.

Many sectors of the economy have struggled during the COVID-19 pandemic, but one of the sectors that has faced the greatest challenges in the U.S. is also one of the most critical: agriculture. The early days and weeks of the pandemic were difficult for many agricultural businesses as shutdowns created...
FLORIDA STATE
Tire Review

Tire Industry Project Introduces End-of-Life Tire Management Toolkit

The Tire Industry Project (TIP) has launched a toolkit to guide stakeholder efforts toward more sustainable end-of-life tire (ELT) management. Globally, an estimated one billion tires reach the end of their useful lives every year. End-of-life and their materials are an inexpensive, yet valuable, resource for the circular economy that can be used in a variety of applications. Successful management systems foster the circular use of tire materials and help avoid the unregulated dumping of tires.
ECONOMY
vegetablegrowersnews.com

Report places Michigan seventh among top fruit, vegetable producers

Report places Michigan seventh among top fruit, vegetable producers. A new report by commodity.com takes a look at the states that produce the most fruits and vegetables. It finds out of all the states, Michigan produces the seventh most fruits and vegetables. Many sectors of the economy have struggled during...
MICHIGAN STATE
