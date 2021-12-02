Evangelion 3.0 + 1.0: Rei and Eva 00 in two perfect wallpapers for your smartphone

One Piece has revealed its cover art for Volume 101 of the manga! Both the anime and manga have reached some massive new milestones this year with the anime recently crossing the 1000th episode mark, and the manga crossing its 1000th chapter mark much earlier this year. The physical releases of the manga have reached their own impressive milestone as well as they crossed over the 100 volume mark with the previous release of the series, and now the 101st volume of the manga is getting ready to his shelves in Japan with a cover that's sure to grab fans' attention.

