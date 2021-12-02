ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Crumbl Cookies Introduces New Buttermilk Pancake Cookie

brandeating.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCrumbl Cookies introduces the new Buttermilk Pancake Cookie as part of this week's cookie rotation. The new Buttermilk Pancake Cookie features a warm buttermilk pancake cookie...

www.brandeating.com

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

Nearly 20% Agree This Is The Worst Store Bought Ice Cream Brand

How much do you love ice cream? If you're a fan of desserts in general, chances are you routinely crave this sweet, rich, frozen treat that always seems to hit the spot — whether it's enjoyed on a cone, buried under an avalanche of sundae toppings, or served straight up in a bowl. And while it's great fun to make your own homemade ice cream or grab some at your local scoop shop, virtually every supermarket features freezer cases chock full of a usually-staggering variety of brands and flavors to enjoy at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
99.5 WKDQ

Massive Recall: If You Have These Drinks In Your Kitchen Throw Them Out Now

There has been a massive recall on several powdered drink mixes, and you are going to want to know about this. Kraft Heinz has announced a recall on several of their powdered drink mix products "due to the potential presence of foreign material, specifically very small pieces of metal or glass, that may have been introduced during production," according to The Food and Drug Administration. This recall covers select packages of Country Time Lemonade, Tang, Arizona Tea powdered beverages, and limited Kool-Aid powdered beverages with “Best When Used By” dates between May 10, 2023 and November 1, 2023.
FOOD & DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sugar Cookie#White Chocolate#Buttermilk#Pancakes#Food Drink#Red Velvet White Chip
butterwithasideofbread.com

CHRISTMAS CHEESECAKE RECIPE

Christmas Cheesecake made with butter, cream cheese & sugar, then topped with piped buttercream & peppermints! Festive peppermint vanilla cheesecake that’s both easy to make & gorgeous when served!. If there was ever a cheesecake for Santa, this would be it. This is the BEST Oreo cheesecake recipe because we’re...
RECIPES
knuj.net

Pecan Pie Bars

Not all pecan pie lovers love to make pie, let alone bake. Making pie crust from scratch takes patience and planning and, if we’re being honest, is easy to mess up. These pie bars are here to help. With a brown butter press-in shortbread crust, they’re significantly easier (no chilling, rolling or crimping!) Without sacrificing any of the classic gooey flavor.
RECIPES
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
jamiesfeast.com

Quick Coconut Cream Pie

This coconut cream pie is so creamy, beautiful, and delicious! Plus, you will need just 15 minutes to prepare it! So do not hesitate to surprise your family or friends with this quick coconut cream pie for the weekend – they will definitely enjoy it, especially the coconut taste fans! Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Greyson F

New Spaghetti Restaurant Opening, Offering Cheap Eats

Grab yourself a big bucket of pasta.Tacyra Autrey/Unsplash. Dinner doesn’t prepare itself. And yet, when you have a hungry family and busy work schedule, it can be difficult to whip up something delicious at home, and yet stopping off at a fast-food restaurant can not only become repetitive, but surprisingly expensive when feeding a larger family. By the Bucket wants to change that.
princesspinkygirl.com

Crack Potatoes

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. Crack Potatoes are an easy, cheesy, creamy way to enjoy a flavor-packed potato side quickly made into a casserole. This recipe is a simple combination of pantry staples mixed with frozen hash brown, bacon, and ranch that are quickly stirred together and baked until hot and bubbly.
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
princesspinkygirl.com

Easy Peanut Butter Fudge

This post may contain affiliate links. As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases. Read my disclosure policy here. This creamy peanut butter fudge recipe is easy and quick, uses only a few simple ingredients, and can be prepared using a common kitchen appliance – the microwave. The perfect Christmas dessert or make it any time of the year!
RECIPES
foodcontessa.com

Italian Apple Cake

This is my grandma’s most famous cake. She used to bake this delicious apple cake in late September and autumn afternoons, and taste these wonderful slices with a cup of tea or espresso while chatting with us and enjoying family tales. So, there is more than a pie behind this mouth-watering apple dessert that is heavenly delicious. Here is the recipe:
RECIPES
Thrillist

Subway Announces 2 New Sandwiches and a Free 6-Inch Deal

The holidays are just around the corner, and Subway is giving fans some early gifts. The sandwich purveyor rolled out two new sandwich options: the Chicken and Bacon Ranch and Baja Chicken and Bacon. It's also rolling out a freebie deal that you're going to want to take advantage of.
RESTAURANTS
brandeating.com

Popeyes Adds New Chocolate Chip Cookies to Dessert Menu

Popeyes adds new Chocolate Chip Cookies to their dessert selection. Popeyes Chocolate Chip Cookies weigh in at 1.5 oz and come pre-packaged in individual wrappers. They're available in orders of 1, 3, or 6 cookies. Prices vary but my local Popeyes has them for 89 cents each, $2.59 for 3,...
RESTAURANTS
tablemagazine.com

Pine Needle Shortbread Cookies

The chill of winter gives us the perfect excuse to turn on the oven, warm up the kitchen, and try our hands at a new cookie recipe. One of our latest favorites comes from TABLE Magazine collaborator Anna Calabrese, whose appreciation for a walk in the woods is expressed here in cookie form!
RECIPES
brandeating.com

Crumbl Cookies Launches Cranberry White Chip Cookie for Thanksgiving Week Only

Crumbl Cookies partners with Ocean Spray to launch the new, limited-edition Cranberry White Chip Cookie featuring Ocean Spray for Thanksgiving week only. The Cranberry White Chip Cookie comes served warm and features a buttery cookie with a hint of vanilla embedded with Craisins brand dried cranberries and white chocolate chips.
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy