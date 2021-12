If the Red Sox aren't planning to go crazy in free agency, that's OK. For every J.D. Martinez they nail, there's a Carl Crawford, Jack Clark, and Pablo Sandoval they don't. Sitting out the high-end market doesn't mean they must settle for marginal upgrades, however. There are other ways to add impact talent, and if the Red Sox want to most efficiently exploit their financial advantages, they probably won't do so in big-name free agency, where players tend to skew older and contracts rarely qualify as bargains.

