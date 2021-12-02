ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Number 10 scrambles to play down claims Joe Biden is delaying removing tariffs on UK steel imports because of concerns about post-Brexit border rules in Northern Ireland

By Jack Maidment, Deputy Political Editor For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Downing Street today scrambled to play down claims that Joe Biden is delaying lifting tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports because of Brexit concerns.

The US administration is concerned that Britain's repeated threats to tear up post-Brexit border checks in Northern Ireland could endanger the peace process.

The UK has said it is willing to trigger Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol to suspend some of the rules unless the EU gives more ground in talks designed to reduce friction at the border.

The Financial Times reported it had seen a communication in which a US commerce official said the talks on easing tariffs could not go ahead due to the Brexit fears.

However, Boris Johnson's official spokesman insisted this afternoon that the two issues are not linked.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0Ro6_0dCdtvMn00
Downing Street today scrambled to play down claims that Joe Biden is delaying lifting tariffs on UK steel and aluminium imports because of Brexit concerns
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vnf7b_0dCdtvMn00
Boris Johnson's official spokesman insisted this afternoon that the two issues are not linked

The spokesman told reporters: 'It is important not to conflate those two issues. They are two separate points.

'On the steel tariffs, we are working quite closely with the Biden administration.

'It is encouraging that they are taking steps to de-escalate the issue and we are very focused on agreeing a resolution that removes damaging tariffs, which will benefit businesses on both sides of the Atlantic.

'On the protocol, the US shares our deep commitment to the Belfast Agreement and the peace process.

'The actions that we are taking are to protect the Good Friday Agreement and Northern Ireland's place in the UK single market.'

The Northern Ireland Protocol was negotiated as part of the Brexit deal to avoid a hard border with Ireland, by effectively keeping Northern Ireland in the EU’s single market for goods.

But unionists have been pressuring for it to be scrapped because of the trade barriers it has created on products crossing the Irish Sea from Great Britain.

The UK and the EU have been locked in talks for months as they try to smooth the implementation of the protocol.

In the Commons, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt said the International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan will be discussing the tariffs issue with her US counterparts next week.

'These are two entirely separate issues,' Ms Mordaunt said. 'We don't do ourselves any favours if we perpetuate these false narratives.'

A 25 per cent tariff on steel and 10 per cent tariff on aluminium were originally imposed by the Trump administration as part of a dispute with the EU.

However, while Brussels and Washington reached an agreement in October to suspend the tariffs, British steel and aluminium exporters are still subject to the levies.

Retaliatory UK duties on US bourbon whiskey and other products also remain in place.

Comments / 0

Related
New York Post

The world is becoming more dangerous under Joe Biden

We hope we’re not the only ones who’ve noticed, but the world has become a more dangerous place since Joe Biden became president. Why? Perhaps because hostile actors sense weakness — and opportunity. Russia poses the most immediate threat: It has mobilized nearly 100,000 troops at the Ukrainian-Russian border and...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Biden is right that global democracy is at risk. But the threat isn’t China.

If the Biden administration has a foreign policy doctrine, it’s surely the president’s oft-stated vision that democracies are locked in a must-win historic battle with autocracies. “I predict to you your children or grandchildren are going to be doing their doctoral thesis on the issue of who succeeded, autocracy or democracy, because that is what is at stake,”Joe Biden intoned in his first news conference as president.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

A vengeful EU is forcing a crisis in Northern Ireland

At the end of World War I, Winston Churchill watched Europe rise from beneath the floodwaters, its borders redrawn, its monarchies toppled. One soggy patch of soil, however, had not changed. “As the deluge subsides and the waters fall short, we see the dreary steeples of Fermanagh and Tyrone emerging once again. The integrity of their quarrel is one of the few institutions that have been unaltered in the cataclysm.”
EUROPE
The Independent

No civilised country should tolerate the danger of drowning as a feature of its asylum policy

Thank goodness there is still a part of the parliamentary Conservative Party that understands the values of compassion, decency and liberalism. Pauline Latham, the MP for Mid Derbyshire, has written for The Independent to propose a sensible way out of the crisis in our asylum system, which is currently encouraging desperate refugees to play a form of marine Russian roulette in the Channel.
IMMIGRATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Rolling Stone

Biden and Putin to Speak as U.S. Intelligence Finds Russia Plotting Ukraine Invasion

Amid news that U.S. intelligence believes the Kremlin is plotting a possible invasion of Ukraine that could take place early next year, President Joe Biden and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to speak on Tuesday. According to The Associated Press, the Kremlin broke the news of the call to Russia’s state news agency RIA Novosti. The last time the two presidents spoke was this past July. The Washington Post first reported late Friday that Russia’s President Vladimir Putin has plans for a multi-front Ukraine offensive that could involve as many as 175,000 troops. An anonymous administration official told the paper, “The...
POLITICS
POLITICO

For Russia a zing, a snub for Beijing

With help from Paul McLeary. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Quint. Monday goes to show that great power competition between the United States and its two greatest geopolitical rivals — China and Russia — is alive and well. The day began with a senior administration...
POLITICS
WTAJ

Biden, Putin set video call Tuesday as Ukraine tensions grow

MOSCOW (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Vladimir Putin will speak in a video call Tuesday, the Kremlin said, as tensions between the United States and Russia escalate over a Russian troop buildup on the Ukrainian border that’s seen as a sign of a potential invasion. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov confirmed plans for the conversation to Russia’s […]
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Top Space Force official says China is developing capabilities at 'twice the rate' of the US and warns Beijing could surpass the US by 2030

The Space Force's Vice Chief of Space Operations General David Thompson said that China is moving at 'twice the rate' of the U.S. in developing capabilities in space. 'The fact, that in essence, on average, they are building and fielding and updating their space capabilities at twice the rate we are means that very soon, if we don't start accelerating our development and delivery capabilities, they will exceed us,' Thompson said during the Reagan National Defense Forum on Saturday.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Boris Johnson
The Independent

Article 16: UK won’t suspend Northern Ireland Brexit deal before Christmas, cabinet minister says

The UK will not suspend the Northern Ireland Brexit agreement before Christmas, a Cabinet minister has said.Anne-Marie Trevelyan, the international trade secretary, said the government would "absolutely not" trigger Article 16 before the end of the year.The comments appear to signal a softening of the UK's strategy in Brexit talks over Northern Ireland.Boris Johnson's government has been threatening to trigger Article 16 and effectively suspend the agreement if the EU does not make changes to it.Brexit minister Lord Frost had previously said things would be settled by Christmas one way or another – effectively setting a deadline.But Ms Trevelyan told...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Fury as shadow minister Louise Haigh says a Labour government should be NEUTRAL and not campaign to keep Northern Ireland within the UK if there is a future border poll on Irish reunification

Labour's shadow Northern Ireland secretary sparked fury tonight by suggesting that the party would not fight to keep Northern Ireland in the United Kingdom. Louise Haigh said that if her party was in Government it should remain 'neutral' in any referendum on Irish reunification instead of campaigning on behalf of unionists.
ELECTIONS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Uk#Eu#The Financial Times#The Belfast Agreement#Commons
The Independent

Brexit: UK ‘in the dark’ about risk of queues from new EU border checks, government admits

The UK is in the dark about new post-Brexit biometric border checks threatening chaos for holidaymakers visiting the EU, the government has admitted.Transport chiefs have raised the alarm over long queues when the entry/exit system (EES) – requiring data to be collected at the border for all non-EU arrivals – is introduced next year.Quizzed by worried MPs, the Cabinet Office acknowledged it did not know how the checks will be implemented – as the number of cross-Channel tourists is expected to bounce back after Covid.Asked what it would mean for car or coach passengers, Emma Churchill, the director general...
EUROPE
BBC

Brexit: UK and EU to meet for more Northern Ireland Protocol talks

The UK Brexit Minister Lord Frost and his EU counterpart Maroš Šefčovič will meet again later. They will assess whether any progress has been made in negotiations on the Northern Ireland Protocol. It comes as the president of Northern Ireland's Chamber of Commerce said there must be greater focus on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Brexit: German government warns Boris Johnson of retaliation for breach of Northern Ireland deal

The new German government has fired a warning shot at Boris Johnson to expect retaliation if he breaks the Brexit deal for Northern Ireland.The warning came as Mr Johnson restated his readiness to suspend the deal by invoking Article 16 of the Northern Ireland Protocol, in a phone call with Irish counterpart Micheal Martin.A three-way German coalition agreement – installing Olaf Scholz of the Social Democrats as Angela Merkel’s replacement – backs “countermeasures” if the UK fails to abide by its obligations.It commits Berlin to “a common European policy towards the United Kingdom” and to “seek close bilateral cooperation...
POLITICS
The Independent

Ambulance delays treble as Northern Ireland battles UK’s highest coronavirus case rate

Hospital waiting times in Northern Ireland have trebled as the country continues its struggle against the highest coronavirus case rate in the UK, the ambulance service has said.According to Dr Nigel Ruddell, medical director of the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS), some patients have had to wait for up to six hours to be admitted for treatment.Meanwhile, one hospital has been forced to divert ambulances to other emergency departments to relieve bottlenecks.Dr Ruddell told Sky News: “We’re bringing these patients in as emergencies and ideally, we want them into hospital to start getting their definitive treatment as quickly as possible.“If...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Brexit
NewsBreak
International Trade
News Break
Politics
Country
Northern Ireland
Country
U.K.
US News and World Report

U.S. to Delay UK Trade Deal Over Post-Brexit Concern - FT

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States will delay its deal to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum because of concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The administration of former U.S. President Donald Trump imposed 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and...
FOREIGN POLICY
newschain

Brexit: Gaps between UK and EU on Northern Ireland remain ‘significant’

Brexit Minister Lord Frost has said a “significant” gap remains between the UK and the European Union after talks aimed at resolving issues surrounding Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements ended in disappointment. The Tory peer repeated a threat to unilaterally scrap some of the rules governing trade after no breakthroughs were...
EUROPE
US News and World Report

Brexit Not a Factor in U.S.-UK Trade Deal Delay, U.S. Official Says

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. administration official on Thursday said the country's failure to remove tariffs on UK steel and aluminum has no connection to concerns about post-Brexit trade rules affecting Northern Ireland, rejecting a recent report. Former U.S. President Donald Trump slapped 25% and 10% tariffs on steel and...
U.S. POLITICS
abc17news.com

Ireland: UK-EU deal on Brexit trade spat unlikely this year

LONDON (AP) — The British and Irish governments are expressing optimism that a thorny spat between the U.K. and the European Union over Northern Ireland trade can be resolved. But Ireland’s top diplomat said Thursday that negotiations are likely to drag on into next year. Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney said the talks over post-Brexit rules for Northern Ireland, the only part of the U.K. that shares a border with an EU member, had not produced a “breakthrough moment.” Speaking after a meeting with U.K. officials in London, Coveney said resolving the dispute by the end of the year is “a very tall order and unlikely to happen.”
ECONOMY
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

268K+
Followers
7K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy