ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Boeing 737 travelling at at 200mph and carrying up to 189 passengers missed drone by just 6ft in one of the closest ever near-misses in UK airspace, report reveals

By Stewart Carr For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

A holiday jet carrying up to 189 passengers had a lucky escape after a suspected drone flew just 6ft away at a height of 2,700ft above ground, a report revealed.

It is one of the closest near misses ever recorded in UK airspace.

The pilot was shocked to see what he thought was an illegally flown drone just several feet away as the plane roared past it around 200mph while coming to land at Stansted airport.

The report by the UK Airprox Board, which investigates near misses, said the pilot told air traffic controllers that he 'did not know how it did not hit the aircraft'.

Thanks to the pilot's self-control, the Boeing 737 - believed to have been a Jet2 flight from Menorca - landed safely after the close call on the afternoon of September 13 this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10MtwJ_0dCdtoQw00
The incident happened as the Jet2 plane prepared to land at Stansted Airport, carrying up to 189 passengers from Menorca

Investigators rated it as a highest possible Category A incident where there was a serious risk of collision.

The near miss happened about three miles north west of Harlow, Essex, when the plane was just about to turn to make its final approach to the runway at Stansted.

The suspected drone was being flown at nearly seven times the normal legally permitted height of 400ft.

The pilot of the plane said in his report how he was preparing to land 'when suddenly a white object believed to be a drone appeared and narrowly avoided hitting the aircraft to the left-hand side of the nose cone.'

He added: 'It managed to pass without hitting the aircraft. The whole event happened too quickly for any avoiding action to be taken.'

The pilot stated that the risks of a collision were 'high' and reported that the device was being flown at exactly the same height of the plane and was just 6ft away horizontally.

Air traffic controllers informed other approaching aircraft that the drone had been reported, but it was not seen again.

The report said: 'Information on the drone was passed over the RT to aircraft following in the approach sequence. There were no further sightings and the aircraft following all landed without incident.'

Investigators said they were 'unable to determine the nature of the unknown object', despite the pilot reporting that it was a drone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JWkef_0dCdtoQw00
The pilot told air traffic controllers that he 'did not know how it did not hit the aircraft'

They concluded: 'The Board considered that the pilot's overall account of the incident portrayed a situation where providence had played a major part in the incident and/or a definite risk of collision had existed.'

It is believed that the operator of the suspected drone was never found.

But they could have been jailed for up to five years if they had been caught and convicted of endangering an aircraft.

Experts have warned repeatedly in recent years of the danger of a drone smashing the cockpit window of an airliner or causing potentially catastrophic damage to an aircraft engine.

It is thought that some rogue drone operators deliberately fly close to flight paths near airports so they can use cameras on their devices to get dramatic footage of passing airliners.

Jet2 has not responded to a request for comment.

Comments / 1

Related
BBC

Stansted Airport: Drone came within 6ft of Boeing 737, report says

A drone came within 6.6ft (2m) of a Boeing 737 as it came in to land, a report said. The passenger plane was preparing to land at Stansted Airport and was flying north west of Harlow, Essex, when the incident happened on 13 September. An Airprox report said "a white...
TRAFFIC
Daily Mail

Airport arrivals are still 54% down on pre-pandemic levels after just 4.5million passengers arrived in UK in October as travel rules were eased

Airport arrivals are still 54% lower than pre-pandemic levels, despite travel restrictions being eased, new figures reveal. Just 4.5 million airline passengers arrived in the country last month, according to Home Office data. That was two-and-a-half times more than the figure of 1.7 million in October last year, but 54%...
WORLD
dronedj.com

UK passenger jet reports another near-miss with suspected drone

Another near-miss in UK skies between a passenger jet and a craft believed to be a drone has been classified as a Category A incident involving a “definite risk of collision.”. The UK’s Airprox Board, which looks into “air proximity” events between different flying craft, issued its ruling on the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
The Independent

American Airlines passenger fined $23,000 after attacking flight attendant because seat didn’t recline

A woman in the US was fined $23,000 (£17,097) after she verbally abused and attacked a flight attendant because her seat on the aircraft would not recline.The unnamed passenger was on an American Airlines flight on 11 March when the incident occurred, but wasn’t fined until last week.According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the woman “verbally abused flight attendants after she realised her assigned seat would not recline”.Cabin crew tried to address the traveller’s concerns, but she refused to move seats and instead “kept yelling at flight attendants”.The woman also refused to comply with the compulsory mask mandate onboard...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

How did 10% of passengers to Holland from South Africa arrive with Covid when they all had NEGATIVE tests? Alarm as suspected cases of Omicron are reported in Germany, Australia and Czech Republic alongside confirmed UK and Belgium cases

Alarms were today raised after one in ten passengers coming into the Netherlands from South Africa this morning tested positive for Covid and a wave of suspected cases of the new super-mutant variant were spotted in Europe. Around 600 passengers arrived on two planes in Schipol Airport, near Amsterdam, from...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boeing Aircraft#Boeing 737#Airspace#Uk#The Uk Airprox Board#Jet2#Rt
The Independent

Man tied to seat on Ryanair plane after trying to open door mid-flight

Passengers and crew joined forces to restrain a man on a Ryanair flight after he “went beserk” and tried to open the plane door mid-flight.The budget flight was travelling from Seville to Budapest when the man became aggressive, kicking fellow passengers’ seats, shouting and threatening them with a pen, fellow flyers told Spanish newspaper La Razón.The situation escalated when the man threatened to open the aircraft door mid-flight, at which point an off-duty security guard intervened to help restrain the disruptive passenger.At one point, the pilot reportedly had to leave the cockpit to help crew deal with the altercation.A video...
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Boeing
Daily Mail

Hero pilots flew an ‘out of control’ plane for FIVE HOURS over Siberia after their aircraft with 200 passengers on board plunged into a sudden dive after take off

Hero pilots flew an 'out of control' plane over Siberia for five hours when the aircraft plunged into a sudden dive after taking off with 200 passengers onboard. The S7 plane ran into trouble - the autopilot system disconnected, there was an onboard electronics failure and the fuselage was covered in ice - five minutes after taking off from Magdan airport in eastern Russia.
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Passengers push plane off runway after tyre bursts

A group of passengers pushed a plane of the runway at Bajura Airport in Kolti, Nepal, after one of the tires burst. According to Nepali journalist Sushil Bhattarai, the Twin Otter aircraft belonging to Tara Air, was left stranded in the middle of the runway. As the aircraft was obstructing the runway, passengers and security officials came together to move the plane and resolve the crisis.
ACCIDENTS
theaviationgeekclub.com

US Naval Aviator explains why an F-22 pilot out of gas, with his ejection seat jammed and its canopy sealed shut could never do an emergency landing on an aircraft carrier

The F-22 cannot be matched by any known or projected fighter aircraft. Nevertheless, despite its incredible capabilities, the F-22 could never do an emergency landing aboard an aircraft carrier. The F-22 Raptor, a critical component of the Global Strike Task Force, is designed to project air dominance, rapidly and at...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Best Life

If You're Offered This on a Plane, Just Say No, Flight Attendants Warn

With holiday travel back in full swing, you've probably noticed that your flights home are just as packed as they've ever been, if not more so. But whether your trip is a mere two hours or a whopping 14, you should try to make your flight as comfortable as possible. Flight attendants will do their best to aid you in that pursuit: From a can of soda to a pair of headphones, they offer everything that they can to make sure that passengers have a smooth ride. At the same time, there are some in-flight amenities that you shouldn't take advantage of. According to flight attendants, if you're offered certain items on a plane, you're better off turning them down. Read on to find out what you should just say no to.
LIFESTYLE
Washington Post

She told the truth about Wuhan. Now she is near death in a Chinese prison.

China committed one act of barbarity when it prosecuted the citizen journalist Zhang Zhan for her revealing look at Wuhan in the first stages of what became a global pandemic. Ms. Zhang was sentenced in December to four years in prison on the specious charge of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” which China uses to suffocate free speech. Now her health has deteriorated, and relatives say she is near death. China will compound the barbarity unless it sets her free and saves her life.
PUBLIC SAFETY
airlive.net

ALERT Flight attendants discovered a passenger in the plane lavatory after he killed himself

A passenger onboard a returning flight from Egypt to Russia is believed to have died by suicide inside the plane’s lavatory, media reported Tuesday. Flight attendants discovered the unconscious man inside the airplane toilet shortly after the S7 Airlines flight’s takeoff from the resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to the southwest Russian city of Samara, the regional bureau of the state-run Rossia broadcaster reported.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Flight 587: The deadly plane crash that shook the nation

Twenty years ago - and just two months and a day after the traumatic events of 9/11 - another tragic plane crash sent shockwaves through a still on-edge New York City.American Airlines Flight 587, a regular direct flight from John F Kennedy International Airport to Las Americas International Airport in Santo Domingo, the capital of the Dominican Republic, went down shortly after takeoff, smashing into the Queens neighbourhood of Belle Harbour on the Rockaway Peninsula.All 251 passengers on board were killed, 90 per cent of them Dominicans heading home to visit family, as were all nine crew members and five...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

268K+
Followers
7K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy