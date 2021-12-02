Help shape the future of a regional trail

Participate in a virtual open house to share your opinions, experiences and ideas about the future of the Fort Worth to Dallas Regional Trail.

The virtual open house will be active through Monday, Dec. 6.

The project seeks to leverage and enhance the existing, and soon to be complete, 66-mile regional trail connecting Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving and Dallas. View a video to learn more about the project.

In 2013, NCTCOG convened the mayors of the five core cities of the Dallas-Fort Worth Region — Fort Worth, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Irving, and Dallas — to discuss the idea of a continuous regional trail from downtown Fort Worth to downtown Dallas. The trail was highlighted as a resource and asset to the communities from an economic development perspective and tourism aspect, as well as the benefits to health and reduction of congestion that alternative transportation routes can offer.

Current efforts include a Trail Branding and Wayfinding Project that will create a unified brand and signage for the connected trails. The project also will provide recommendations for support infrastructure for regional and national events on the trail and integration of a regional 911 signage system. Finally, the project will build regional consensus for ongoing marketing and operations of the trail.

Anticipated project completion is summer of 2022.

