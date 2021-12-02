Work and Travel Abroad the Easy Way with Global Work and Travel

How Taking Solo Trips Can Help You Reconnect With Yourself. When I was 18, I flew to California alone. The thought of jetting off to a city I had never been to by myself initially felt daunting, but I realized it was one of the best things I could have done by the end of the trip. At the time, I was coping with a traumatic breakup and trying to figure out if I actually wanted to keep attending college. During my weekend in Los Angeles, I pushed myself out of my comfort zone by attending events in the city and spent time reflecting in my hotel room in an effort to gain clarity. Ultimately, my trip gifted me the much-needed solitude and time to clear my head and sort through the thoughts that flurried through my mind over the last few months. I returned home feeling more at peace and sure of what I wanted moving forward.

