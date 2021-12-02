ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Cutting Carbon Locally

By Mike Jacobs
ucsusa.org
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI volunteered to help with my town’s energy and carbon efforts, starting with an inventory of fossil fuel use. We didn’t need to count the gallons of gasoline to ensure the town could pay its bills in the past, so we didn’t track the quantities of fuel it used, just the...

blog.ucsusa.org

Motley Fool

This Is Clean Energy Fuels' Competitive Advantage

You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. Clean Energy Fuels ( CLNE -4.66% ) is a unique...
AGRICULTURE
NWI.com

Study finds $278 billion investment could eliminate steel industry carbon emissions

The steel industry currently accounts for 7% of greenhouse gas emissions as the world reckons with climate change. Cleveland-Cliffs, U.S. Steel and other steelmakers have been taking actions to reduce their carbon footprint. BloombergNEF found in a study a $278 billion investment could eliminate the steel industry's greenhouse gas emissions...
ENVIRONMENT
adafruit.com

The World Needs to Crack Battery Recycling, Fast

Battery recycling is already confusing and inconvenient — and it’s about to get a lot worse. Read more from WIRED UK. It’s the year 2035 and electric cars are taking over the roads. Petrol and diesel cars will soon be a thing of the past, the European Union has banned their sales in order to speed up the switch to cleaner mobility and mitigate climate change. Indeed, electric vehicles don’t emit any carbon dioxide when being driven, but their rechargeable batteries are causing environmental and social concerns of their own. They contain scarce and expensive metals. And once the batteries are past their prime, they are tough to recycle.
ENVIRONMENT
Concord Monitor

Midday solar power cuts region’s carbon emissions by 1/4

Sunshine on photovoltaic panels from Connecticut to Maine can reduce the carbon intensity of the New England power grid – the measured amount of “CO2 equivalent” emitted by power plants per kilowatt-hour – by at least one quarter, according to an interesting new website. The site is electricityMap | Live...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

New Canadian Facility to Produce Renewable Fuel From Air

In British Columbia, Canadian clean energy company Huron Clean Energy and its partner Carbon Engineering Ltd. have plans to create a revolutionary fuel for cars, airplanes and ships. Recently, they’ve begun engineering on a game-changing, large-scale commercial facility in Canada that will produce this usable fuel out of air. Powered...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Grist

Interior’s new oil and gas leasing plan sidesteps climate action

This story was originally published by High Country News and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. On the Friday after Thanksgiving — a day the federal government notoriously reserves for dropping politically inexpedient information — activists were blindsided by a long-anticipated report from the U.S. Department of the Interior. The document was a review of the agency’s oil and gas leasing program, which manages fossil fuel extraction on federal public lands and waters.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Clean Energy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Washington Examiner

Nuclear power is the path to a cleaner future

In the wake of the inconsequential COP26, where some governments made sweeping new promises and others (China) made clear their plans to keep ramping up emissions through 2030, this week’s World Nuclear Energy Day is an excellent opportunity to recognize that there are paths forward for making our energy cleaner, and nuclear energy has a big role.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
NBC New York

Huge $2.6 Billion Green Hydrogen Project Planned for Europe

Hydrogen, which has a diverse range of applications and can be deployed in a wide range of industries, can be produced in a number of ways. Over the last few years, a number of major businesses have become involved in projects centered around green hydrogen. Spanish power company Iberdrola and...
ENVIRONMENT
Duluth News Tribune

Local View: Duluth can curb our heating bills by abandoning methane

Recently, the Energy Information Agency warned Americans that their home heating bill might be 30% to 50% higher this winter than in recent years. The reason has elements of supply and demand, hucksterism, geology, greed, fear, and geopolitical intrigue. All of it will play out in your heating bills this winter.
DULUTH, MN
Washington Post

Lawmakers demand oil and gas firms divulge methane leak data

The House Science Committee has notified the chief executives of 10 major oil companies that they must disclose more data about their emissions of methane, a powerful greenhouse gas, in one of America’s biggest oil and gas producing regions. The lawmakers wrote late Thursday that the companies’ current approach to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Sourcing Journal

Sapphire Textile Mills Rolls Out Carbon-Positive, Traceable Yarn and Home Fabrics

Sapphire Textile Mills, a vertically integrated textile mill based in Pakistan, has partnered with Good Earth Cotton, touted as the world’s first carbon positive and traceable cotton, to introduce a collection of yarns and home interior fabrics. The partnership addresses increasing pressure for the global textile industry to substantiate sustainability claims, reduce environmental impact and take full accountability for fiber choices. Good Earth Cotton sequesters more carbon than it emits across its entire growth lifecycle. Led by innovation, primary impact data and best practice, Good Earth Cotton paves the way for cotton farming globally to be carbon positive, traceable and low...
ENVIRONMENT
ScienceAlert

Finally, a Fusion Reaction Has Generated More Energy Than Absorbed by The Fuel

A major milestone has been breached in the quest for fusion energy. For the first time, a fusion reaction has achieved a record 1.3 megajoule energy output – and for the first time, exceeding energy absorbed by the fuel used to trigger it. Although there's still some way to go, the result represents a significant improvement on previous yields: eight times greater than experiments conducted just a few months prior, and 25 times greater than experiments conducted in 2018. It's a huge achievement. Physicists at the National Ignition Facility at the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory will be submitting a paper for peer review. "This...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
techxplore.com

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can provide cheap, clean energy

About 650 meters beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria's coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy—a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic center in the town of Traralgon. They chose it—over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind—because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Axios

Report: Markets like carbon-cutting firms

Analysis of companies' market performance shows a relationship between emissions-cutting and higher share prices relative to earnings, a metric of investor confidence. Driving the news: Lazard, a financial advisory firm, explored the equity values and emissions of over 16,000 companies in 2016-2020. What they're saying: "The data accumulated so far...
ECONOMY

