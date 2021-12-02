Cutting Carbon Locally

Sapphire Textile Mills, a vertically integrated textile mill based in Pakistan, has partnered with Good Earth Cotton, touted as the world’s first carbon positive and traceable cotton, to introduce a collection of yarns and home interior fabrics.
The partnership addresses increasing pressure for the global textile industry to substantiate sustainability claims, reduce environmental impact and take full accountability for fiber choices. Good Earth Cotton sequesters more carbon than it emits across its entire growth lifecycle. Led by innovation, primary impact data and best practice, Good Earth Cotton paves the way for cotton farming globally to be carbon positive, traceable and low...
