Cutting Carbon Locally

Battery recycling is already confusing and inconvenient — and it’s about to get a lot worse. Read more from WIRED UK. It’s the year 2035 and electric cars are taking over the roads. Petrol and diesel cars will soon be a thing of the past, the European Union has banned their sales in order to speed up the switch to cleaner mobility and mitigate climate change. Indeed, electric vehicles don’t emit any carbon dioxide when being driven, but their rechargeable batteries are causing environmental and social concerns of their own. They contain scarce and expensive metals. And once the batteries are past their prime, they are tough to recycle.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 HOUR AGO