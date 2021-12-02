Texas House commends FWPD officer for lifesaving work

Officer David C. Barnett III of the Fort Worth Police Department demonstrated great compassion, composure and professionalism in response to an emergency earlier this year, prompting the Texas House of Representatives to commend the officer.

On Oct. 17, Barnett was called to the home of a man who was threatening to shoot himself. Barnett spoke calmly with the man and appealed to his religious faith to convince him to reconsider, and he ultimately succeeded in persuading the man to surrender his weapon and consent to receiving mental health treatment.

Barnett has worked with the FWPD for four years and is assigned as a South Division patrol officer.

“Through his skillful handling of a difficult situation, Officer David Barnett helped avert a potential tragedy, and he has distinguished himself as a credit to this department and to the law enforcement community,” the Texas House commendation read.

Photo: Texas Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., left, and Police Chief Neil Noakes, right, present the commendation to Barnett.

