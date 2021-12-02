ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merkley, Wyden Announce $2.4 Million FEMA Grant to Shelter Victims of Wildfire Disasters

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON, D.C. – Oregon’s U.S. Senators Jeff Merkley and Ron Wyden today announced a major federal grant from the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) that will help reimburse significant costs for providing non-congregate shelter to Oregonians who lost their homes or were displaced during the 2020 wildfires. “I will...

