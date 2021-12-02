ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Three Sounders FC players named to 2021 MLS Best XI

By Sounders FC Communications
soundersfc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEATTLE, WASH. – Major League Soccer today announced the 2021 MLS Best XI, an annual list recognizing the league’s top players at each position as determined by media, MLS players and MLS club technical staff. This year’s squad includes three Sounders FC players – forward Raúl Ruidíaz, midfielder João Paulo and...

soundersfc.com

Sounders FC announces 2021 Team Awards

SEATTLE, WASH. – Seattle Sounders FC today announced its 2021 team award recipients, as voted on by Sounders FC’s players and technical staff at the conclusion of the MLS regular season. João Paulo was voted Most Valuable Player for first time, while Yeimar Gómez Andrade earned the club’s Defender of the Year for the second consecutive season. Striker Raúl Ruidíaz took home Seattle’s Golden Boot title for the fourth consecutive year after leading the club with 17 goals in the regular season, while Stefan Frei was named Sounders FC Humanitarian of the Year for the third time in the goalkeeper’s career.
MLS
SB Nation

Mohamed Salah Named Seventh Best Player in World at Ballon d’Or Ceremony

Following a busy weekend of action across Europe, Monay’s biggest football story was the awards ceremony for the 2021 edition of the Ballon d’Or, with the game’s top individual prize back in the limelight after taking a year off due to the coronavirus pandemic. Given their struggles last season, no...
WORLD
soundersfc.com

Sounders FC to open 2022 MLS regular season at home February 27 vs. Nashville

SEATTLE, WASH. – Seattle Sounders FC is set to open the 2022 MLS regular season at home on Sunday, February 27 against Nashville SC (time TBD), followed by a road matchup against Real Salt Lake on Saturday, March 5 (3:00 p.m. PT). It marks the Rave Green’s first-ever matchup with 2020 expansion side Nashville, who moves to the Western Conference in 2022. Seattle’s second match next season features a postseason rematch, with Sounders FC set to face RSL in Round One of the Audi 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs tomorrow evening at Lumen Field (7:30 p.m. PT / FS1, FOX Deportes, 1090 KJR AM, Sirius XM FC, El Rey 1360 AM). The two fixtures were unveiled today as part of Major League Soccer’s announcement of each club’s 2022 home opener. The full 2022 MLS schedule, including broadcast details, will be announced by the end of the year.
MLS
KVUE

Austin FC to host FC Cincinnati in 2022 MLS home opener

AUSTIN, Texas — Year one is in the books for Austin FC, but the eyes of Verde fans are already looking forward to the 2022 Major Soccer League (MLS) season. On Monday, the league announced the home openers for each club, and Austin will hold its first home match on Feb. 26 against FC Cincinnati. Kickoff for the match is scheduled for 5 p.m.
MLS
bigdsoccer.com

2021 FC Dallas Player Postmortem

Now that the FC Dallas season is done and dusted, it is time to look back through the entire roster to recap the year that was rather disappointing overall. In this series, we will break down each player’s season with stats, gifs, best moments, and more. We’ll also discuss each player’s future with the club, though that may change once roster announcements are made by the end of November.
MLS
Seattle Times

Here are three keys for the Sounders’ playoff match against Real Salt Lake

Whenever Real Salt Lake talks about the playoffs at Lumen Field, the club mentions their biggest win in the stadium in hopes it’ll conjure good luck. This time, it might be worth noting RSL won their 2009 MLS Cup in Seattle, the anniversary being Monday (Nov. 22). But the real...
MLS
rsl.com

Real Salt Lake to Host Seattle Sounders FC in 2022 Home Opener

SANDY, Utah (Monday, November 22, 2021) – Real Salt Lake confirms today that the Club’s 2022 home opener will be played against Seattle Sounders FC on Saturday, March 5, 2022 at 4:00 p.m. MT at Rio Tinto Stadium. RSL kicks off its 18th season in Major League Soccer one week earlier, traveling to face Houston Dynamo FC, on Sunday, February 27, 2022 at 5:00 p.m. MT, in the League’s Opening Weekend.
MLS
#Seattle Sounders Fc#Mls Best Xi#Mls Cup Playoffs#Seattle#Wash#Major League Soccer#The Rave Green#Real Salt Lake#Peruvian
sounderatheart.com

Five things we’d like see when Sounders host RSL in the MLS Cup Playoffs

As the weather turns cold and the skies turn gray, the Seattle Sounders — especially under Brian Schmetzer — seem to only get better. For the 13th straight time, they are playing in the MLS Cup playoffs, a streak that ranks among the longest in North American sports and is already a league record. Now, they look to extend an even more impressive streak: winning at least one playoff game for the eighth straight year.
MLS
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch Seattle Sounders FC vs. Real Salt Lake: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The final first-round match of the MLS playoffs pits Seattle Sounders FC (17-8-9, 60 points) against Real Salt Lake (14-14-6, 48 points). The winner will face Sporting Kansas City in the next round Sunday afternoon. The other conference semifinal is set between the top-seeded Colorado Rapids and the fourth-seeded Portland Timbers.
MLS
Reuters

Revs' Carles Gil named MLS Comeback Player of the Year

2021-11-24 16:55:16 GMT+00:00 - New England Revolution midfielder Carles Gil was named the 2021 MLS Comeback Player of the Year on Wednesday. The 29-year-old Spaniard missed most of last season with an Achilles injury. The Revolution captain returned to register a league-high 18 assists and four goals while guiding his...
MLS
Seattle Times

Sounders fall to Real Salt Lake on penalty kicks in MLS playoffs

No, Seattle, the playoffs aren’t different. The Sounders FC talked for two weeks about having a different vibe when the postseason rolls around. But in a first-round matchup against seventh-seeded Real Salt Lake, the result for second-seeded Seattle through regulation and extra time was the same as it’s been the past month — winless.
MLS
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Three questions the Sounders must answer this offseason after their early postseason exit

There’s an unfortunate familiarity to the Sounders FC’s early MLS postseason exit. Despite pelting Real Salt Lake keeper David Ochoa through 120 minutes of an opening-round playoff match last week at Lumen Field, the Sounders couldn’t puncture the goal line. The match was decided by penalty kicks, Seattle losing 6-5 in the shootout.
MLS
goal.com

Predicting Kaizer Chiefs' XI to face AmaZulu FC

GOALKEEPER - Daniel Akpeyi. The experienced shot-stopper was one of Chiefs' standout players in their victory over Maritzburg United on Sunday. Akpeyi will now be eager to keep his fourth clean sheet sheet of the season in the league. RIGHT-BACK - Ramahlwe Mphahlele. The 31-year-old defender marked his first appearance...
SOCCER
williamsonhomepage.com

Mukhtar, Zimmerman highlight 2021 MLS Best XI

Just when Nashville SC center back Walker Zimmerman thought his week couldn’t get any better, he was named to the MLS Best XI on Thursday morning. This just one day after the 28-year-old was named MLS’ Defender of the Year for the third consecutive season. Zimmerman’s third Best XI selection is the most of any of the players selected in 2021.
MLS
wdrb.com

LouCity FC's Gomez named USL young player of the year, awaits USMNT call-up

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Jonathan Gomez planned it out perfectly. He signed with LouCity FC as a 16-year-old hoping to develop on his way to a contract with a top European Club. He accomplished that when he signed Real Sociedad of La Liga in September. Still, he finished out his...
MLS
Yardbarker

Watch: The heart-stopping 2016 MLS Cup finish demands a deep rewind | Toronto FC vs. Seattle Sounders

The 2016 MLS Cup Playoffs concluded with two teams -- Toronto FC and the Seattle Sounders -- duking it out in frigid conditions with a title on the line. The match produced no goals and hardly any chances until late in extra time, when Toronto's Jozy Altidore soared to head in a perfect cross, with only Seattle goalkeeper Stefan Frei in his way. Before we watch what became of that header, we've gotta look back at the history of these players and these franchises, all hunting their first MLS championship. Let's rewind. Written and produced by Seth Rosenthal Directed and edited by Ryan Simmons.
MLS
soundersfc.com

Academy Snapshot: Generation adidas Cup Qualifying 2021

The U-15 and U-17 Academy teams are headed to Norco, CA for Generation adidas Cup Qualifying, which takes place from December 3-6 during MLS NEXT Fest. The MLS NEXT fall schedule wrapped up November 14 for both Academy teams with a trip to San Jose, CA. “It’s been a challenging...
MLS

