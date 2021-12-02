ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. House of Representatives approves bill to avert government shutdown

By Thomson Reuters
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (Reuters) – A majority in the U.S. House of Representatives on...

MarketWatch

Biden signs bill to avert government shutdown as Washington turns to debt limit, defense bill

President Joe Biden on Friday signed a bill that will keep the federal government running through Feb. 18, resolving the threat of a weekend shutdown. Washington is staring down other must-pass items, however, including raising the debt limit and an annual defense bill. Top Democrats are also aiming to pass Biden's massive social-spending and climate bill in the Senate before Christmas, though that timeline could slip.
The Independent

Senate passes stopgap funding bill, avoiding shutdown

The Senate has passed a stopgap spending bill that avoids a short-term shutdown and funds the federal government through Feb. 18 after leaders defused a partisan standoff over federal vaccine mandates. The measure now goes to President Joe Biden to be signed into law.Earlier Thursday, congressional leaders announced they had finally reached an agreement to keep the government running for 11 more weeks, generally at current spending levels, while adding $7 billion to aid Afghanistan evacuees.Once the House voted to approve the measure, senators soon announced an agreement that would allow them to vote on it quickly.“I am glad...
Metro International

U.S. House, Senate will negotiate on China tech bill

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House and Senate leaders said on Wednesday that lawmakers would negotiate to try to reach final agreement on a bill to boost U.S. technology competitiveness with China and semiconductor manufacturing. Senate Democratic Majority Leader Chuck Schumer had sought to attach the bill to a $750 billion annual...
Rolling Stone

Today’s Supreme Court Case Makes It Clear: Amy Coney Barrett Will Decide the Future of Abortion Rights in the United States

The Supreme Court on Wednesday heard a Mississippi case that could overturn Roe v. Wade. After almost two hours of oral argument, it’s clear that the fate of nationwide legal abortion is now in the hands of Justice Amy Coney Barrett. That’s not good news for the future of abortion rights. The case argued today involved a ban on abortion at 15 weeks of pregnancy. Roe and subsequent Supreme Court cases had been entirely clear that states could not ban abortion before “viability,” a medical term indicating when a fetus has developed enough that it could survive outside a woman on...
Rolling Stone

The Jan. 6 Committee Is Promising It Has the Goods. We’re About to Find Out

The House Select Committee to Investigate the Jan. 6 Attack on the U.S. Capitol has been busy. In the five months since the probe was launched, the committee has issued dozens of subpoenas to high-profile members of former President Trump’s circle, as well as a smattering of other MAGA-affiliated figures involved in the effort to overturn the results of the 2020 election. The process has been fraught for a number of reasons, but revelations that have emerged from Rolling Stone’s conversations with cooperating sources indicate the committee could be sitting on a mountain of material — material that could clarify what...
