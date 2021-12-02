SmartCap to expand in Fort Worth

South African company SmartCap plans to expand operations into Fort Worth, creating more than 250 full-time jobs. Company officials said the project has a capital investment of $55 million.

The company will work out of a 391,000-square-foot manufacturing plant at Carter Distribution Center in south Fort Worth.

SmartCap’s development commitment with the City of Fort Worth requires the company to spend 15% of hard and soft construction costs with Certified Minority-Owned Business contractors.

“Our economic development team worked closely with SmartCap to help navigate development services, permitting and city council approval.” said Sara Thurber, vice president of economic development for the Fort Worth Chamber.

Robert Sturns, economic development director for the City of Fort Worth said: “SmartCap will add another innovative, vehicle-focused company to our city's flourishing industrial environment, while bringing more new jobs to southeast Fort Worth.”

SmartCap, based in Pietermaritzburg, South Africa, manufactures truck canopies, bed replacement systems and cargo management accessories. The company was founded in 2007 and is rapidly expanding its presence and market share in the U.S.

