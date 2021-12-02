ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Hero Collector Revisits The Classics in New Starfleet Starships Essentials Collection

By Shashank Avvaru
treknews.net
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew Starfleet Starships Collection from Hero Collector. All good things that were old are new again, at least in the realm of Starfleet starships. Hero Collector, the company behind Eaglemoss’ ever-growing line of models of starships in the Star Trek universe announced the launch of a new collection today: the Star...

treknews.net

Inverse

Star Trek canon just revealed a mind-blowing new type of starship

Warp speed will never be the same. In the mid-season finale of Star Trek: Prodigy, a new revelation about how the USS Protostar actually works both changes the existing Trek canon about propulsion through space and doubles down on something you probably forgot about from The Next Generation. Here’s why...
ENTERTAINMENT
treknews.net

Star Trek: Discovery Episode 403 “Choose to Live” Preview + New Photos

Star Trek: Discovery season 4 episode 3 “Choose To Live”. Star Trek: Discovery returns this week with the third episode of season four on Thursday, December 2nd with “Choose To Live.” The episode will focus on Burnham and Tilly’s search for the killer of a Starfleet officer and Stamets struggle to prevent a destructive anomaly.
TV & VIDEOS
starwarsnewsnet.com

‘Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection’ – Fourth Wave of Books Includes ‘Death Troopers’ and More

It’s that time again: the next set of books that will release as part of Star Wars: The Essential Legends Collection have been leaked out through the usual source. As discovered through Edelweiss, three new Essential Legends Collection books have been confirmed: Darth Maul: Shadow Hunter, Death Troopers, and X-Wing: The Krytos Trap. The current release date for Wave 4 will be on August 2, 2022. These books are reprints of stories from the Star Wars Legends continuity with new cover art. For those of you who came onto Star Wars from about 2015 onwards, Legends is what was once referred to as the Star Wars Expanded Universe, and it comprises material made or actively developed prior to the Disney purchase of Lucasfilm in 2012. In 2014, Disney officially confirmed that they would only consider the first six movies of The Skywalker Saga, alongside The Clone Wars and the various projects tied to The Clone Wars Legacy, canonical, in order to give new storytellers creative freedom on new projects.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
GamesRadar+

Star Trek: Discovery season 4, episode 3 review: "Feels like Paramount Plus released the episodes in the wrong order"

Warning: This Star Trek: Discovery season 4, episode 3 review contains major spoilers – many of them set to stun. Boldly go further at your own risk…. The Federation faces an unprecedented threat from an Anomaly of unknown origin; the USS Discovery has barely escaped in one piece from its high-risk research mission to collect essential data on an unpredictable object with the power to destroy worlds; Starfleet is in a perpetual state of redder-than-red alert, so what do Michael Burnham and her crew do next? ‘Give themselves a breather by exploring other projects,’ is not what we expected…
TV SERIES
Popculture

Is Disney+ Finally Adding This Classic Movie?

Disney+ may be adding one of the company's most beloved classic animated movies to its catalog soon: Disney's American Legends. The move has not been confirmed yet, but a report by Deja View Stream assembled all of the clues so far. Fans of the iconic film may soon be in for a treat.
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Worst Classic Westerns Available to Stream Right Now

The Western genre is often celebrated for landmark cinema classics like “The Good, the Bad and The Ugly” and “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” But not all movies, of course, are good ones, and that applies to Westerns just like anything else. (Western and otherwise, these are the worst movies of all time.) Many […]
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

The Best War Movie Of All Time

War movies are nearly as old as the genre itself. One of the most written about and debated movies in history–“The Birth of A Nation”–is partially about the Civil War. Denounced today as racist, it remains known for its length and the technical skill of director David Wark Griffith. Some war films are about characters […]
MOVIES
ComicBook

"Starship Hulk": Donny Cates Unpacks the Passion and Insanity of His New Marvel Series

There's a new Bruce Banner in town, and he's revving his engines to take Marvel fans on one of the weirdest and wildest Hulk stories they've probably ever read. Donny Cates, author of Venom, Thanos, and the current Thor run, is bringing his signature brand of metal insanity to the not-so-jolly green giant, with the help of acclaimed artist Ryan Ottley. The series debut, Hulk #1, represents not just a departure from Al Ewing's Immortal Hulk series; it's a full-on sprint in a totally different direction. Gothic horror and classic monster tales are traded in for pages of action-packed, blood-soaked sci-fi and a brilliant mind on a dangerous mission.
COMICS
GeekTyrant

The Film Project ZORRO 2.0 Will Reimagine The Classic Character as a Young Hacker

Sobini Films is producing a new Zorro film titled Zorro 2.0 and it’s being written and directed by Alex Rivera, a recipient of a 2021 MacArthur Genius grant. This is going to be a very different take on Zorro than we’ve seen before as it “reimagines the iconic character as Oscar de la Vega, a young, undocumented hacker known as ‘z0rr0.’” The story will follow the character as he fights back “against a secret government unit that attacked his mother, he discovers a high-tech conspiracy that threatens not only his family but the world.”
MOVIES
TVOvermind

Movie Review: Archenemy

There are dozens of superhero movies out there, and all of them have at least something of a point to them. Archenemy does have a point, but it gets lost quite often in the dialogue that is meant to give more explanation to the tale so that people know what’s going on. But unfortunately, even when paying attention it’s tough to know what’s happening since the gritty and dark nature of this movie makes it tough to think about what you’re watching. There’s no doubt that there’s a great deal of love for Joe Manganiello, but there are times when one has to wonder just how far a person is going to be able to push a character or a movie idea until it becomes more than a little ridiculous. To say Archenemy is a horrible movie wouldn’t be fair or accurate, but to say that it’s one of those that was made for a different purpose than any other superhero movies are made would be a little closer to the truth. The fact that it came out and received little to no real recognition isn’t hard to understand.
MOVIES
Collider

The Best TV Westerns of the 21st Century

Although we’re far from the popularity of TV westerns like Gunsmoke (which ran for an astonishing 20 years), westerns have received a bit of a revival during the Golden Age of Television, helped in part by some fantastic creatives and quite a bit of genre-mixing. 21st century TV westerns often dip into other genres like crime and gangster, even blending sci-fi and fantasy at times. This helped to revive the often overlooked western genre, as well as make it more appealing and relevant to audiences in the new millennium.
TV SERIES
thexboxhub.com

The Jungle Book and more Aladdin gets added to the Disney Classic Games Collection

Originally having released back in 2019 with Aladdin and The Lion King, the Disney Classic Games offerings have been increased and enhanced. You see, now us gamers are being given the opportunity to take in what many believe to be the superior version of Aladdin – that from the SNES – alongside the chance to wander through the magic of The Jungle Book.
VIDEO GAMES
wichitabyeb.com

Local Spotlight: Hero Haven Toys, Comics, and Collectibles

I walked into a house of nostalgia when I stepped inside the locally owned Hero Haven Toys, Comics, and Collectibles. They are a buyer and seller of toys, comics, Funko pops, cards, and other geeky collectibles. At my core, I’m a huge nerd and geek, and this was such a fun store to browse through.
WWE
TVLine

The Book of Boba Fett: New Teaser Revisits His Sarlacc Pit 'Death'

Boba Fett recalls being “left for dead on the sands of Tatooine” in a new teaser for Disney+‘s upcoming offshoot of The Mandalorian. He of the unreliable jet pack famously toppled into a hungry, hungry Sarlacc pit in Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of The Jedi, and yet he resurfaced in Season 2 of The Mandalorian, played by Attack of the Clones‘ Temuera Morrison. The too-short-teaser above hints at who found him, and the steps taken to revive him following that seemingly dire fate. Disney+ also released character posters, below, for both Boba and mercenary Fennec Shand (Agents of SHIELD’s Ming-Na Wen). Teased...
TV & VIDEOS
TheHDRoom

Watch ‘The Toys That Built America’ Documentary Series Online

Another installment of History Channel’s “Built America” franchise is timely for the holiday season: The Toys That Built America. Get ready for a toy history lesson in the same vein as Netflix’s The Toys That Built Us, another series not to be missed. Part 1 of the four-part The Toys...
TV & VIDEOS

