Energy Industry

Shell scraps plans to develop Cambo North Sea oilfield

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – Royal Dutch Shell said on Thursday it had scrapped plans to develop the Cambo oilfield in the British North Sea, which became a lightning rod for climate activists seeking to halt the development of new oil and gas resources. Following “comprehensive screening” of the Cambo field,...

ecowatch.com

Shell Abandons Controversial UK Oilfield Exploration

Climate campaigners are celebrating a “death blow” to a controversial UK oil exploration project after Shell announced it would no longer participate. The fossil-fuel giant was set to explore the Cambo oilfield to the west of Shetland, but pulled out Thursday night, The Press and Journal reported. “This really should...
Extreme weather, project delays may challenge NY power grid in 2021-2030- operator

(Reuters) – New York’s power grid could face challenges in the 2021-2030 period, including higher demand spurred by extreme weather and delays in planned projects, the state’s power grid operator said on Friday. The New York Independent System Operator (NYISO), in its comprehensive reliability plan https://www.nyiso.com/documents/20142/2248481/2021-2030-Comprehensive-Reliability-Plan.pdf/99a4a589-7a80-13f6-1864-d5a4b698b916 (CRP), also said during...
Telegraph

North Sea oil field under threat as Shell walks away

A major North Sea oil project which it was claimed would help secure UK energy supplies has been plunged into crisis after Shell pulled out citing doubts about its viability, amid a lack of political support in Westminster and Holyrood. The Cambo oil field off the Shetland Islands was set...
offshore-technology.com

Shell withdraws from North Sea Cambo project amidst environmental pushback

Oil major Royal Dutch Shell has pulled out of its stake in the controversial Cambo oil project in the UK’s North Sea. While the major gave a lack of economic incentive as its reason, the decision comes within broader environmental concerns as the UK has come under fire for progressing its oil and gas industry despite its net-zero targets.
naturalgasworld.com

Shell pulls out of UK Cambo project

The oil major cited poor economics. Shell has withdrawn from the large Cambo oilfield west of the Shetlands Islands, following a sustained campaign against the project by environmentalists. Cambo is one of the largest fields on the UK continental shelf, with its first phase targeting 175mn b...
Financial World

Abu Dhabi’s ADNOC to invest $127bn in 2022-26 as oil, gas reserves surge

ADNOC (Abu Dhabi National Oil Company), the state-owned oil megalith of United Arab Emirates and the world’s 12th-largest oil company by production as of 2021 employing over 55,000 workers, had issued a statement on Wednesday saying that the Abu Dhabi-headquartered oil giant would spend a whacking $127 billion in fresh capital expenditure over next five years, as the oil behemoth having had a capacity to produce 4 million barrels of crude per day or roughly a 5.0 per cent of the world’s entire crude oil output, had witnessed a significant uptick in United Arab Emirates’ crude oil and natgas reserves.
Oil & Gas Journal

Siccar Point to review Cambo development options as Shell opts out

Siccar Point Energy E&P will review options for development of Cambo oil and gas field in the West of Shetlands area off the UK following partner Shell UK Ltd.’s decision not to progress its investment, the operator said in a release Dec. 3. Siccar Point operates the project with a 70% interest. Shell UK Ltd. holds 30%.
Reuters

Australian LNG output hit by Shell, Chevron outages this week

MELBOURNE/SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Royal Dutch Shell Plc (RDSa.L) shut production at its Prelude floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) site and Chevron Corp (CVX.N) shut one of three processing units at its Gorgon LNG plant, both off northwestern Australia, the companies said on Friday. The Gorgon and Prelude outages...
Telegraph

Government faces backlash after Shell abandons North Sea oil project

The Government is facing a backlash after Shell pulled out of a controversial North Sea oil and gas project amid rising pressure over climate change. Top industry figures accused ministers of failing to stand up for the Cambo project, which is expected to create 1,000 jobs and pump 170m barrels of oil, in the face of sustained opposition from climate campaigners.
windpowermonthly.com

Tower factory deal cements UK's Port of Nigg as strategic offshore wind hub

Global Energy Group (GEG) has agreed terms with Spain-based offshore wind tower manufacturing specialist Haizea Wind Group to build a state-of-the-art offshore wind tubular rolling facility, costing £110-120 million (€129-141 million), at the Port of Nigg in the Scottish Highlands. With substantial financial backing from SSE, Mainstream Renewable Power and...
TheConversationAU

There's an enormous geothermal pool under the Latrobe Valley that can give us cheap, clean energy

About 650 metres beneath the Latrobe Valley, the heart of Victoria’s coal country, lies a little-known, naturally hot 65℃ pool of water in an enormous aquifer. This aquifer is a source of geothermal energy – a renewable source of heat or electricity that is, so far, being used to heat an aquatic centre in the town of Traralgon. They chose it – over natural gas, coal-fired power or even emissions-free solar and wind – because geothermal energy is now the cheapest option for heating. The hot aquifer was first reported as long ago as 1962, when government geologist J.J. Jenkin noted...
MarketWatch

Renewable natural gas company Opal Fuels to go public via merger with SPAC AcrLight in $1.75 billion deal

Opal Fuels LLC, a producer of renewable natural gas, said Thursday it is going public via a merger with special purpose acquisition corporation ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. II in a deal with an enterprise value of $1.75 billion. Once the deal closes, Opal will trade on Nasdaq under the new ticker "OPL." Opal will have a total of about $536 million in cash, split between the SPAC's $311 million of cash held in trust, a $125 million private investment in public equity, or PIPE, led by NextEra Energy, an affiliate of ArcLight, Electron Capital Partners, Gunvor Group, Wellington Management...
TheConversationAU

Australia's biggest fossil fuel investment for a decade is in the works – and its greenhouse gas emissions will be horrifying

The controversial Scarborough gas project off Western Australia will cause a substantial rise in greenhouse gas emissions at a time when the world must rapidly decarbonise, new analysis released today shows. The A$16 billion plan by Woodside Petroleum has been described as Australia’s biggest new fossil fuel investment in nearly a decade. The report, produced by Climate Analytics, a research organisation I help lead, is the first to examine the full climate impact of the entire expansion project. The Morrison government has put the gas industry at the heart of its economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. But as the Scarborough...
MarketWatch

Oil futures finish lower as U.S. identifies its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus

Oil futures ended lower on Wednesday, giving up earlier gains following news that the U.S. has identified its first case of the omicron variant of coronavirus. The turn lower for prices late in the session was linked to growing concerns over COVID-19, and the potential for the new variant to disrupt economic activity and oil demand, said Tariq Zahir, managing member at Tyche Capital Advisors. Traders await Thursday's decision by the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and their allies on production levels. Some analysts said the group, known as OPEC+, may decide to pause their current deal to boost monthly output by 400,000 barrels per day, given the recent plunge in oil prices following the discovery of the new variant of coronavirus. January West Texas Intermediate crude fell 61 cents, or 0.9%, to settle at $65.57 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after touching an intraday high of $69.49. Prices lost 5.4% on Tuesday.
AFP

Top oil producers may freeze output amid Omicron concerns

Major oil producers are due to meet Thursday to decide on output levels from January onwards, which could be frozen as the new Covid variant Omicron sparks turmoil. "The arrival of the Omicron variant and the ensuing sell off obviously increases the odds that OPEC+ will opt to hit the pause button on the planned 400 kb/d monthly production increase when they meet on Thursday," Helima Croft of RBC Capital Markets said.
