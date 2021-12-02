ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STUNNER! Carrick quits Man Utd immediately after victory over Arsenal

By Freddie Taylor
Tribal Football
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMichael Carrick has quit his role as first-team coach at Manchester United after serving as caretaker boss for the past three matches. The Englishman took charge of his final match against Arsenal on Thursday, which ended in a 3-2 victory. Carrick was expected to stay at the club under...

