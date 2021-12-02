Warriors’ rematch with Suns pushes Lakers-Clippers off national TV

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns found the formula to shut down Steph Curry, and in Tuesday’s 104-96 loss, that broke the Warriors offense. Hounded all night by Mikal Bridges — and often one or two other Suns defenders — Curry, and the Warriors along with him, had an off night of epic proportion. The most important number — 96 points — represented the first time Golden State checked in under 100 points 43 regular-season games, the longest-running streak in the NBA. Another figure sums up Curry’s struggles: In 262 career games attempting at least 20 shots from the field, Curry had never been held to fewer than five field goals made, until Tuesday’s 4-of-21 performance.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO