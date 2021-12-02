ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warriors’ rematch with Suns pushes Lakers-Clippers off national TV

By Yahoo! Sports
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleESPN liked Tuesday's Warriors-Suns game so much that it decided to air the rematch Friday, bumping the...

Marvin Bagley refused to check into game on Sunday

Sean Cunningham: Multiple sources told me that Marvin Bagley III refused to check into Sunday’s game when Luke Walton called upon him in the second half vs. the Suns. I didn’t report it, wanting to first talk to the Kings coach. Walton said he & Marvin are in communication and has to be ready pic.twitter.com/m3E6JxaeVk.
Devin Booker’s 3-word reaction to Suns beating Warriors, pushing winning streak to 17

Suns star Devin Booker tweets a 3-word reaction as the Phoenix Suns defeat the highly-touted Golden State Warriors, 104-96, pushing their winning streak to 17 games. There was no Stephen Curry magic on the watch of the Suns. The game’s greatest shooter ended up firing blanks all night, making only 4 out of his 21 shots and 3 of 14 from beyond the arc. Deandre Ayton dominated the paint from the jump, scoring 24 points and grabbing 11 rebounds—outplaying Golden State’s bigs. Chris Paul showcased his point God skills, dropping a double-double with 11 assists while garnering 5 steals to his name.
Nets star Kevin Durant slapped with harsh reality check amid Kyrie Irving exile, James Harden slump

The Brooklyn Nets suffered a disappointing 113-107 home loss at the hands of the Phoenix Suns on Saturday and unsurprisingly, the critics have taken out the pitchforks. Kevin Durant balled out for the Nets yet again, but he didn’t get much help from superstar teammate James Harden. At the same time, Kyrie Irving remains in exile amid his anti-vax stance. This is exactly what renowned broadcaster Skip Bayless decided to point out as he criticized Brooklyn’s lackluster showing on Saturday night:
NBA power rankings: Warriors, Suns, Nets vie for No. 1; Wizards, Nuggets, Lakers fall

Miami Heat (12-7) Last week: 6 The Heat has lost two of its last three games, taking a tough 103-100 loss to the Wizards on Saturday before falling 113-101 to the Timberwolves on Wednesday. A bigtime showdown with the Bulls awaits on Saturday with another tough game against the Nuggets on Monday. Jimmy Butler is averaging 23.9 points, 5.9 rebounds and 5.3 assists.
Luka Doncic doubtful for rematch with Suns

PHOENIX –For the second time in three days, the Dallas Mavericks will play the Suns in Phoenix. And after letting Wednesday’s game get away down the stretch, the Mavs will try to square this two-game set before moving on to play a pair of road games against the Los Angeles Clippers.
How the Phoenix Suns broke Curry and the Warriors offense

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns found the formula to shut down Steph Curry, and in Tuesday’s 104-96 loss, that broke the Warriors offense. Hounded all night by Mikal Bridges — and often one or two other Suns defenders — Curry, and the Warriors along with him, had an off night of epic proportion. The most important number — 96 points — represented the first time Golden State checked in under 100 points 43 regular-season games, the longest-running streak in the NBA. Another figure sums up Curry’s struggles: In 262 career games attempting at least 20 shots from the field, Curry had never been held to fewer than five field goals made, until Tuesday’s 4-of-21 performance.
NBA-leading Warriors beat Clippers, await showdown with Suns

Stephen Curry scored 13 of his 33 points in the fourth quarter and the Golden State Warriors extended their winning streak to eight with a 105-90 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday. Otto Porter Jr. added 18 points, and Jordan Poole had 17 for the Warriors. They improved...
Warriors vs. Suns flexed to ESPN

The rematch between the Golden State Warriors and Phoenix Suns on Friday night will now take place on national TV, as ESPN has opted to flex the contest between the two teams with the best records in the NBA. That shouldn't be surprising, in and of itself. What is surprising is that the game replaces a contest between the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.
How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns: Live Stream, TV Channel, Start Time

The Western Conference-leading Golden State Warriors (18-2) will look to knock off the No. 2 team in the conference, the Phoenix Suns (17-3). The squads meet Tuesday, November 30, 2021 at 10:00 PM ET. Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we'll give you all the info you need to watch this matchup, including on FuboTV.
Warriors vs. Suns: Live stream, watch online, TV channel, prediction, picks, NBA game odds, spread

Game of the Year candidates are, by design, rare. The best teams can only play one another so many times, after all, as no NBA teams play each other more than four times across the entire regular season. That is what makes this week such a rare and precious thing for the league. The two best teams in the NBA -- the 18-2 Golden State Warriors and 17-3 Phoenix Suns -- aren't just going to play one another once. Between now and Friday, they're going to face off twice.
