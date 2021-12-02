Lakers Hold Off Pistons in 110-106 Victory

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. ROUGH ROAD – The season hit the unofficial quarter pole with the Pistons on pace for a 16-win season, but that doesn’t take into account the degree of difficulty they’ve faced in scheduling so far. The Pistons went into Sunday’s loss to the Lakers at Staples Center 0-12 against teams with winning records this season but a winning record themselves, 4-3, against teams under .500. They were even with the Lakers, 10-11 at tipoff, until near the midway point of the third quarter when turnovers helped fuel a 16-0 Los Angeles run that fed an eventual 19-point lead. The Pistons committed six of their 17 turnovers in the third quarter – they didn’t commit any after turning it over on the first possession of the fourth quarter – that the Lakers converted into 12 points as they shot 14 of 21 during the quarter. The Pistons cut their deficit to six midway through the fourth quarter and again with two minutes left on a Frank Jackson triple, but couldn’t get it below six until Jerami Grant’s two free throws with 17 seconds left made it 108-104. Cade Cunningham (15 points, 11 rebounds) committed five Pistons turnovers and Grant was charged with four in an otherwise brilliant game in which he scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed four assists. Trey Lyles, who’d averaged 16 points and six rebounds over the past two games, again gave the Pistons a big boost off the bench, hitting 5 of 7 shots in scoring 13 points to go with seven boards in 17 minutes. Frank Jackson added 17 points and five assists off the bench and Hamidou Diallo 10 points. The bench combined for 42 points.

