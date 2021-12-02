ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Lakers Hold Off Pistons in 110-106 Victory

By Yahoo! Sports
lakers365.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James and Isaiah Stewart were on the same court again one week after mayhem broke loose in Detroit....

www.lakers365.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

Kenyon Martin on Lakers' Carmelo Anthony Playing Against His Son: 'It Was Dope'

Former NBA star Kenyon Martin enjoyed seeing his son, Kenyon Martin Jr., go up against one of his former teammates recently. When asked about Martin Jr. and the Rockets facing Carmelo Anthony and the Los Angeles Lakers on Sunday and Tuesday, K-Mart told TMZ Sports: "It was dope. Strange feeling at first but testament to Melo for one. ... His longevity in his craft. Still playing at a high level."
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

DeAndre Jordan facing bad news from Lakers?

DeAndre Jordan appears to be on his way to getting DeMoted by the Los Angeles Lakers. Lakers head coach Frank Vogel told reporters this week that Dwight Howard will start for the team Friday against the LA Clippers. Vogel also said that the team will only use one center moving forward, per Harrison Faigen of Silver Screen and Roll.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Isaiah Stewart
Person
Lebron James
fadeawayworld.net

LeBron James Complains About Improper Mask Wearing At His Kid's Basketball Game: "I'm Sorry But I'm At My Boy's Game And The Mask Underneath The Chin Makes Zero Sense To Me."

The COVID-19 pandemic has affected every single aspect of the world over the last year, and that extends to the NBA world as well. NBA players had to go into a bubble to play to finish the 2019-20 season, and vaccination for the virus has been widely encouraged across the league ever since the vaccines became widely available.
NBA
Yardbarker

Key Points: LeBron Ejected, Lakers Rally For Comeback Road Victory Over Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers earned a 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons on the road. They were able to rally after an unfortunate incident in the third quarter. LeBron James was ejected after an inadvertent elbow to Isaiah Stewart’s face/eye. After the elbow, all hell almost broke loose. The refs and staff did a great job at keeping things at bay. James was ejected for his inadvertent elbow to Stewart. Lakers Star Anthony Davis spoke on James’ ejection and defended his teammate.
NBA
WXYZ

No Curry or Green, but Warriors hold off late Pistons rally

DETROIT (AP) — Jordan Poole stepped up in Stephen Curry’s absence to score 22 of his season-high 32 points in the first half, Andrew Wiggins had 27 and the Golden State Warriors beat the Detroit Pistons 105-102 on Friday night. Golden State started the fourth quarter with a 16-point lead...
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Staples Center#Lakers Hold Off Pistons#The Los Angeles Lakers#Pistons 110 106
lakers365.com

Lakers overcome meltdown vs. Pistons in yet another tense performance

But this season, these Lakers have been anything but normal — a team capable of talking about 10-game winning streaks with a straight face despite having barely won 10 of its first 21 games. No, the moments before tipoff at the Lakers' home arena are more tense, another stinker performance moving the team closer to some fundamental changes. The Lakers avoided disaster, albeit barely, beating the Pistons 110-106 in a game in which they led by as many as 19 Sunday night.
NBA
lakersnation.com

Lakers Highlights: Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook & Carmelo Anthony Lead Comeback Victory Over Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers avoided embarrassment by coming back to beat the Detroit Pistons, 121-116, in a game that they trailed by 17 points in the third quarter. The biggest story coming out of the games is LeBron James’ ejection in the third quarter as he was called for a Flagrant 2 after hitting Isaiah Stewart in the face with the latter trying to fight him after the incident.
NBA
forumblueandgold.com

Lakers Game Preview: The Detroit Pistons

— Friday night was a perfect encapsulation of what it is to root for the 2021-22 Lakers: a heavy enough dose of preternatural brilliance to keep you on the hook, concocting both justifications for the myriad calamities and recovery scenarios, followed, swiftly, by a capitulation that unequivocally makes optimism feel like sheer lunacy.
NBA
lakers365.com

LeBron James & Frank Vogel Emphasize Role Of Lakers’ Defense In Big Third-Quarter Run Against Pistons

The Los Angeles Lakers have struggled to maintain the intensity of play in the third quarter since the start of the 2021-22 season. L.A. allows 29.3 points per game in the third period, only 0.3 less than the NBA's worst Sacramento Kings. Perhaps the Lakers' most spectacular third-quarter collapse of the season came in the 107-83 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves on Nov. 13.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NBA Teams
Detroit Pistons
NewsBreak
Sports
Newsday

Knicks cough up 25-point lead, then hold off Lakers at Garden

The game pitting the Knicks against the Lakers had the anticipation of a star-driven matchup of historic franchises on the rise and a national television audience watching from a sold-out Madison Square Garden, but it already had lost some of its luster even before it began. LeBron James was suspended...
NBA
lakers365.com

The Lakers appear to have conquered their third quarter woes... for now

For much of the beginning of the season, the third quarter was a sort of Groundhog Day for the Lakers, where all the success in the first half of games would be undone by a putrid third period, leaving the team fighting from behind for the final period. The situation reached its breaking point this season in a blowout loss to the Timberwolves in which the team was outscored 40-12 in likely its worst quarter of the season.
NBA
vavel.com

Highlights and best moments: Lakers 100- 106 Knicks

Vogel puts on this starting quintet. The New York Knicks are war um for the game of today. Los Angeles Lakers are warm up to the game for today. The Los Angeles team will not be able to count on Lebron James due to a 1-game suspension for recklessly hitting Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart.
NBA
CBS Detroit

Lakers Beat Pistons After Ejections

LeBron James was ejected for drawing blood from Isaiah Stewart’s face, sending the superstar to the locker room early in the third quarter and leaving his teammates to pick up the slack. Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook did that in a big way. Davis had 30 points, 10 rebounds and...
NBA
Raleigh News & Observer

Knicks hold off Lakers team missing suspended James, 106-100

Evan Fournier scored 26 points, Immanuel Quickley had 12 of his 14 in the fourth quarter after New York had blown a 25-point lead, and the Knicks beat a Los Angeles Lakers team missing suspended star LeBron James 106-100 on Tuesday night. Julius Randle added 20 points, 16 rebounds and...
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers’ LeBron James Says Abdominal Injury ‘Didn’t Linger Too Much’ vs. Pistons

Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James looks like he's getting back to his old self after missing time earlier this season with an abdominal strain. After scoring 33 points in a win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday, James said the injury still bothers him sometimes, but he's been able to work through it. "Still working through it, think it's my third game back since the injury," James said.
NBA
lakers365.com

Lakers vs. Kings Preview: Seeking redemption

The Lakers have been alternating between wins and losses over the past week, most recently beating the Detroit Pistons by a narrow 110-106 margin. They lost in the game preceding Sunday's win, doing so in depressing fashion as they went through three overtimes only to lose 141-137 to the Sacramento Kings. It was only the third game for new interim coach Alvin Gentry, who was appointed to the position after the team fired our old buddy Luke Walton.
NBA
NBA

Pistons fight to finish in loss to Lakers

Three quick observations from Sunday night’s 110-106 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center. ROUGH ROAD – The season hit the unofficial quarter pole with the Pistons on pace for a 16-win season, but that doesn’t take into account the degree of difficulty they’ve faced in scheduling so far. The Pistons went into Sunday’s loss to the Lakers at Staples Center 0-12 against teams with winning records this season but a winning record themselves, 4-3, against teams under .500. They were even with the Lakers, 10-11 at tipoff, until near the midway point of the third quarter when turnovers helped fuel a 16-0 Los Angeles run that fed an eventual 19-point lead. The Pistons committed six of their 17 turnovers in the third quarter – they didn’t commit any after turning it over on the first possession of the fourth quarter – that the Lakers converted into 12 points as they shot 14 of 21 during the quarter. The Pistons cut their deficit to six midway through the fourth quarter and again with two minutes left on a Frank Jackson triple, but couldn’t get it below six until Jerami Grant’s two free throws with 17 seconds left made it 108-104. Cade Cunningham (15 points, 11 rebounds) committed five Pistons turnovers and Grant was charged with four in an otherwise brilliant game in which he scored 32 points, grabbed six rebounds and distributed four assists. Trey Lyles, who’d averaged 16 points and six rebounds over the past two games, again gave the Pistons a big boost off the bench, hitting 5 of 7 shots in scoring 13 points to go with seven boards in 17 minutes. Frank Jackson added 17 points and five assists off the bench and Hamidou Diallo 10 points. The bench combined for 42 points.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy