WFAN had made some drastic changes in the midday. The longtime national show duo of former Giants star Tiki Barber and Brandon Tierney will take over in the new year while Maggie Gray and Marc Malusis are out. Barber and Tierney have hosted together for eight years on CBS Sports Radio and now they will move their show to the ‘FAN. The news was first reported by The New York Post.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO