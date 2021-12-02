ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Law & Order: Organized Crime’: Tamara Taylor on Angela vs. Barba in Court in ‘SVU’ Crossover

By Meredith Jacobs, TV Insider
laconiadailysun.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the next Law & Order: SVU and Organized Crime crossover, Richard Wheatley (Dylan McDermott) is on trial for Kathy Stabler’s (Isabel Gillies) murder. But who wants him to end up behind bars more, Kathy’s husband Detective Elliot Stabler (Christopher Meloni) or Richard’s ex-wife Angela Wheatley (Tamara Taylor)?. Well,...

www.laconiadailysun.com

