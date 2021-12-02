Missing Vanessa: Aunt describes life since Ansonia 1-year-old's disappearance 2 years ago

It's been two years since the disappearance of an Ansonia baby. There's still no sign of Vanessa Morales. But her aunt believes the girl's father knows where she is. She spoke to News 12 to share what life has been like these past two years without the girl.

Vanessa Morales was 1 year old and just starting to walk - a milestone her family got to see. Two years later, they have missed every one since.

Jodi Jacobellis is Morales' aunt. Jacobellis says she lives in a constant state of worry, keeping her phone by her head at night, praying for the call her niece is coming home.

"I absolutely do. He's basically the last person to be known with her," Jacobellis said.

Jose Morales is charged with the murder of the girl's mother, Christine Holloway.

The arrest warrant for Jose Morales shows a neighbor, along with DNA, put him at the scene. He's claimed to have no knowledge of where his daughter is.

"I truly and honestly feel, and this is my personal feeling, that she's not in the U.S. because she would've been spotted," said Jacobellis.

The warrant also suggests Jose Morales was high on PCP at the time of Holloway's death.

Jacobellis says Holloway told her Jose Morales struggled with drug problems, but she never mentioned his history of violence against women.

"Chrissy kept that all from us. Because she knew we would be like, 'Get away from him, he's no good.' But she saw something good in him," she said.

Jacobellis wasn't just Holloway's sister-in-law, the two were best friends. Even two years later, she's the one Jacobellis thinks of when something happens.

"I'm like, 'Oh, I have to tell Chrissy this,' and I'm like, I can't. I can't and it's heartbreaking," said Jacobellis.

What is also heartbreaking is the shelf in her home dedicated to Vanessa and Holloway.

"When I have to remove the pictures to clean, I break down because I should be holding them and not their pictures," said Jacobellis.

Jacobellis also wanted to point out that there have been two more domestic violence deaths in Ansonia since Holloway's. She urges anyone in a dangerous or abusive relationship to get help now before another family is in the same position as hers.

There is still a $10,000 reward through the FBI for information leading to the girl's return. Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Ansonia police at 203-735-1885 or the FBI at 1-800-225-5324 .