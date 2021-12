The number of new COVID-19 cases is up in Fayette County and there have been 2 more confirmed COVID-19 deaths. In their weekly report, the Fayette County Health Department shows 78 new confirmed COVID-19 cases in the one week period from 11/15 through 11/21. That is up from 54 cases in the previous week’s report and up from what had been an average of about 7 cases per day over the past 4 weeks. Fayette County has now had a total of 4,535 confirmed positive cases of COVID-19. Meanwhile, two more deaths have been confirmed from COVID-19. Fayette County has now had a total of 69 confirmed COVID-19 deaths.

