Exclusive Concert Rewards Await As Playstudios Partners With Digital Fan Engagement And Livestreaming Platform Mandolin

BTS left for Los Angeles, USA, on November 17 for a line-up of activities, including appearances at the American Music Awards where they are nominees in three categories, including the Artist of the Year award and on various television shows. They will also be having their highly anticipated four-night concert, the first live concert in almost 2 years. While in LA, BTS has been seen to be enjoying the city ahead of their concert by visiting exhibitions and taking walks, and on the 20th, four members (J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) were spotted at the Harry Styles concert.

