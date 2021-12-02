ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

Exclusive Concert Rewards Await As Playstudios Partners With Digital Fan Engagement And Livestreaming Platform Mandolin

shorefire.com
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS – Award-winning mobile game developer PLAYSTUDIOS (Nasdaq: MYPS) is expanding its lineup of exclusive rewards partners on its loyalty marketing platform,playAWARDS, by partnering with Mandolin, the music industry’s leading digital fan engagement platform. The partnership will offer players access to a growing lineup of livestreamed concerts and experiences headlined...

shorefire.com

mix929.com

BTS to livestream their upcoming Los Angeles concert

BTS previously credited their fans for helping them through the pandemic and, to thank them, they will livestream their upcoming concert to the world. The K-pop sensations took over Los Angeles’ SoFi Stadium this past weekend, which marked the first time in two years since they performed in front of a live audience. The group is cycling up for another two-day takeover this week, with concerts set for Wednesday, December 1, and Thursday, December 2.
MUSIC
allkpop.com

Fans are praising BTS' Jimin's mannerisms as seen during Harry Styles' LA concert, his interaction with Lizzo goes viral on various platforms

BTS left for Los Angeles, USA, on November 17 for a line-up of activities, including appearances at the American Music Awards where they are nominees in three categories, including the Artist of the Year award and on various television shows. They will also be having their highly anticipated four-night concert, the first live concert in almost 2 years. While in LA, BTS has been seen to be enjoying the city ahead of their concert by visiting exhibitions and taking walks, and on the 20th, four members (J-hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook) were spotted at the Harry Styles concert.
MUSIC
JamBase

Consider the Source Confirms ‘Hybrid’ Album Livestream Concert

Consider The Source announced a livestream concert around the release of the first installment in their Hybrid album series, Hybrid Vol. 1: Such As A Mule. The progressive rock/fusion trio will stream live from 5 Points Music Sanctuary in Roanoke, Virginia on Wednesday, December 15 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT via Stageit.
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Iron Maiden Partners With Marvel for Exclusive Merch Collection

Iron Maiden has teamed up with Marvel for a new collection of exclusive merchandise themed around iconic Marvel characters. This collaboration interweaves the universes of both brands, with designs that pay tribute to characters like Wolverine, Venom, Thanos, and Deadpool. The characters will appear in variations of the band’s album and single artwork, including for Fear of the Dark, Killers, and “The Trooper.” Iron Maiden’s iconic mascot, Eddie, will also appear in the artwork.
BEAUTY & FASHION
flaunt.com

King Saladeen & HubSpot Partner with NTWRK On Exclusive Collection

HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS), the leading customer relationship management (CRM) platform for scaling companies, and NTWRK, North America’s leading livestream platform, have teamed up to release a series of physical and NFT art drops that celebrate artists, entrepreneurs and visionaries who choose to “grow better” by pursuing professional success with a soul.
NFL
shorefire.com

vinylkey Launches First-Of-Its-Kind NFT LP With Special Edition Of Moses Sumney's Live From Blackalachia

Hand-Pressed LP From Sumney With Exclusive Visual Pattern Includes Video NFT Plus Scannable Chip Embedded In Vinyl To Register Proof Of Ownership On The Ethereum Blockchain. vinylkey Auction Announced At Sumney's Art Basel Installation Via Foundation: https://foundation.app/@moses/~/113025. Vinylkey - the next level in collectible vinyl - has announced the first-ever...
ASHEVILLE, NC
CBS Denver

We’re Number 1! Red Rocks Most Attended Concert Venue In The World

DENVER (CBS4) – If you found your way to Red Rocks this year, you definitely weren’t alone. Billboard Magazine says the amphitheater is the most attended concert venue of any size, anywhere in the world for 2021. Red Rocks is celebrating its 80th anniversary and has hosted 233 paid events including 177 concerts, 20 yoga/fitness programs and 36 movies in the Film on the Rocks series. That’s a new record for a season. (credit: CBS) “It’s been an absolute whirlwind, and extremely gratifying, getting from a year that devastated so many in our industry to our own record-breaking season,” Ginger White, executive director...
DENVER, CO
Essence

Chlöe Took Over The Stage At The AMAs With A High-Energy Performance

It was also the singer’s first time performing at the American Music Awards. On Sunday evening, Chlöe sizzled at the AMAs with a top-notch performance of her first solo single, “Have Mercy”. The 23-year-old blended her ethereal yet powerful vocals with an energetic and athletic choreography. Once again, she proved her versatility and talent as a performer.
CELEBRITIES
The Daily News Online

Holiday gathering: Old Hippies to conduct livestream concert Wednesdays

BATAVIA — After a six month break, the Old Hippies will be having another Home to Home live stream concert. The livestream, titled “Our Peace And Thanks To All Home To Home Live Stream Concert” will be 7 p.m. Wednesday. “We know there are many who have requested we continue...
BATAVIA, NY
Vibe

Silk Sonic Blow Away The AMAs With First Live Performance Of “Smokin Out The Window”

The Silk Sonic era continues. Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak opened the 2021 American Music Awards with a dazzling rendition of “Smokin Out The Window,” their latest single from An Evening With Silk Sonic, which dropped Nov. 12. Featuring an impressive live band and a synchronized crew of backup vocalists, the early performance turned out to be one of the highlights of the ceremony. The duo recreated the magic of the song’s music video, performing nearly the exact same choreography from the vintage visual, draped in red velvet suits and delivering record-perfect vocals. It was their first time ever performing the...
MUSIC
SFGate

YouTube Suspends Game Livestreamer Ludwig Ahgren for Copyright Violation, a Day After His Exclusive Deal With the Platform Kicked Off

Then, on Dec. 2, YouTube abruptly suspended Ludwig’s livestream. 'Squid Game' YouTube Video Content Crushes 'Game of Thrones' With 17 Billion Views (EXCLUSIVE) The YouTube block came Thursday in the middle of his second exclusive broadcast on the platform — displaying a notice that the content violated YouTube’s policies. That means Ludwig’s YouTube channel was temporarily banned from livestreaming.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
gamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends M3 Pass: Regular and Exclusive Pass Rewards and how to get Level Rewards

The wait is finally over for all the Roger mains out there as the Mobile Legends M3 Pass has arrived as of November 29. The M3 Pass will be available till January 2, 2022, during which players can complete tasks in the M3 Pass to gain quite a good amount of rewards. Players who will be purchasing the M3 Pass have a plethora of pass rewards at their disposal which we will be covering here as well as multiple regular rewards.
VIDEO GAMES
9NEWS

'420 on the Rocks' has its 2022 lineup

MORRISON, Colo. — The popular "420 on the Rocks" concert is returning to its traditional April 20 date in 2022 after being moved to September this year. Pepper and Method Man & Redman will headline the annual concert on Wednesday, April 20, 2022. Other performers scheduled to perform include Prof,...
DENVER, CO
shorefire.com

Qobuz Celebrates the Holidays with Hardware Offers, Gift Subscriptions, a Holiday Gift Guide and more for Music Lovers

Qobuz, the music lover’s streaming and download platform, is celebrating the holidays this year with exclusive hardware partnerships, gift subscriptions, specially curated music gift recommendations, and more. For the aficionado in your life, here are a few ideas:. For the aspiring audiophile: THX Onyx. The first DAC (USB digital-to-analog converter...
ELECTRONICS
Variety

How Fast-Food Meals Became Music’s Hot Partnerships for Artists Like Anitta, Lil Nas X and Saweetie

The most coveted collaboration in music in 2021 isn’t a track from Kenny Beats or a guest verse from Justin Bieber. It’s an artist-branded meal or menu item with a national fast-food chain, thanks to a trend kick-started by Travis Scott and McDonald’s in September 2020. The fast-food chain’s first-ever Famous Order with a musician, dubbed the Travis Scott Meal, became an instant sensation, prompting sellouts of key ingredients for Scott’s fave — the Quarter Pounder with cheese — and a resell craze around Scott’s branded McDonald’s merch items, including T-shirts, shorts and a McNuggets body pillow. In the nearly 18...
MUSIC
Variety

Warner Music Chief Max Lousada on the Company’s Stellar 2021 and Being Variety’s Executive of the Year

Broadly speaking, record-label bosses tend to have similar backgrounds, rising through A&R, promotion or management ranks, usually hitting a massive success that lands them the big job. And while Max Lousada, Warner Music Group’s head of recorded music, has followed some of that model, his background is unusual by any stretch, and is reflected not just in WMG’s approach to music but in the roster itself. Among the acts Variety’s Executive of the Year oversees are Dua Lipa, Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars and Silk Sonic, Lizzo, Cardi B, Brandi Carlile and Saweetie; newcomers Don Toliver and NBA YoungBoy; and Nigerian...
BUSINESS
cogconnected.com

SEGA announces digital concert to celebrate Sonic the Hedgehog

It’s All Part of the 30th-Anniversary Celebration for Sonic!. SEGA has announced that they will be working together with Steve Aoki, the world-class EDM artist, DJ, and producer to host a virtual concert event celebrating Sonic’s 30th birthday. The concert will premiere on November 30th, 2021, which will also be on Aoki’s birthday, funny enough.
MUSIC
eturbonews.com

New Digital Platform for Miss Universe Competition

ImpactWay, a social media platform, announced its partnership with the Miss Universe Organization in support of the 70th MISS UNIVERSE Competition, airing live around the world on December 12, 2021, at 7 p.m. EST from Eilat, Israel. ImpactWayv is an alternative to major social networking platforms. It operates as an...
INTERNET

