Refugee children who arrive in the UK without their parents lag three years behind their peers at school, says new research accusing the government of neglect.The attainment gap – at GCSE level – is similar to that of children with special educational needs and with the most severe disabilities, an education think-tank is warning.Unaccompanied asylum-seeking children are also more likely to miss lessons or to be excluded from school than students who are not migrants, the Education Policy Institute (EPI) has found.In contrast, asylum-seeking children living with family members, and resettled refugee children, are less likely to be excluded...

EDUCATION ・ 2 DAYS AGO