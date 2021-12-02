ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Soccer-Ronaldo passes 800-goal mark with double in win over Arsenal

By Syndicated Content
WNCY
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMANCHESTER, England (Reuters) – Cristiano Ronaldo passed the 800-goal mark for club and country, scoring twice as Manchester United beat Arsenal 3-2 in an incident-packed Premier League match on Thursday. Arsenal took the lead in bizarre fashion in the 13th minute when from a...

wncy.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Cristiano Ronaldo penalty seals Manchester United victory in thriller against Arsenal

If you are already bored of the interminable debate over whether Cristiano Ronaldo is a help or a hindrance to Manchester United, bad news, this is just the beginning. It is not going away any time soon, partly because he is not going away any time soon either. Just as Old Trafford prepares to enter the gegenpressing era and even more attention is paid to what he does off the ball, he keeps winning matches with what he does on it.That might ignore some of the particular nuances in the arguments over Ronaldo’s role in this team, on both sides...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Arsenal star Gabriel fended off baseball bat-wielding thug at his home

Arsenal star Gabriel fought off a baseball bat-wielding thug who attempted to steal his car.Gabriel Magalhaes known as Gabriel, had just returned to his home in Barnet, north London, when he was approached by three men as he got out of his car on August 20.One of the men, Abdi Muse, 26, was armed with a baseball bat.The men ordered Gabriel to give them his car keys, but the 23-year-old Brazilian defender refused to do so.Footage of the incident has now been released which shows the ensuing struggle between Gabriel and the men as he fended them off.Gabby showed...
PUBLIC SAFETY
SkySports

Man Utd 3-2 Arsenal: Cristiano Ronaldo scores 800th career goal as United win in front of Ralf Rangnick

Cristiano Ronaldo's double, which included his 800th career goal, inspired Manchester United to a 3-2 victory over Arsenal at Old Trafford. Watched from the stands by new interim boss Ralf Rangnick, who has been granted his permit to begin work at United, the hosts found themselves behind early on after Emile Smith Rowe's controversial opener (13).
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristiano Ronaldo
Person
David De Gea
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Simon Evans
Person
Marcus Rashford
Person
Emile Smith Rowe
ESPN

Manchester United's Cristiano Ronaldo flashed his credentials to incoming manager Ralf Rangnick in win over Arsenal

There's a new boss at Manchester United, but Ralf Rangnick already knows that Cristiano Ronaldo is still the main man. Who knows how Rangnick's six-month stint as interim manager at Old Trafford will ultimately turn out, but two goals from Ronaldo -- the 800th and 801st of his career -- in a 3-2 win against Arsenal proved that he simply cannot be overlooked by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's temporary successor.
MLS
CBS Sports

Manchester United vs. Arsenal score: Ronaldo nets 800th goal as Michael Carrick resigns from club after win

Manchester United picked up a 3-2 victory in an absolute belter that featured Cristiano Ronaldo scoring his 800th goal for club and country and Michael Carrick leaving the club immediately after the final whistle following his lame duck caretaker managerial spell as Ralf Rangnick prepares to take over. For Arsenal, it was a missed opportunity to break into the top four after West Ham's draw with Brighton but they put up quite the fight.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arsenal#Manchester United#Reuters#United Keeper
People

Scottish Rugby Player Siobhan Cattigan Dead at 26

Siobhan Cattigan, international rugby star, has died. She was 26. "It's with a heavy heart we pass on the news of the tragic passing of Siobhan (Shibby) on Friday 26th November," the Stirling County Rugby Football Club said in a statement Tuesday on the club's website. "Shibby has been a...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Absolute Chelsea

Mason Mount Hails Unselfish Kai Havertz for Chelsea Role as Blues Edge Past Watford

Mason Mount has lauded Chelsea teammate Kai Havertz for being unselfish for the 22-year-old's goal to help Thomas Tuchel's side to all three points against Watford. Havertz assisted Mount in the 29th minute for Chelsea's opener at Vicarage Road on Wednesday night. Marcos Alonso found the German, who could have easily taken a shot at goal, but he found the simpler pass across to Mount who slotted it past Daniel Bachmann in front of the travelling support.
PREMIER LEAGUE
q957.com

Soccer-Late Reus goal hands Dortmund 2-1 win over Stuttgart

DORTMUND, Germany (Reuters) – Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus tapped in an 85th minute winner to give his team a 2-1 victory over visitors VfB Stuttgart on Saturday and close to within a point of leaders Bayern Munich. Dortmund’s Dutch forward Donyell Malen scored his first Bundesliga goal in the...
SOCCER
AFP

PSG wait for Messi to find Ballon d'Or form with Neymar out

Paris Saint-Germain have been milking the fact that they have this year's Ballon d'Or winner in their ranks, but Lionel Messi was crowned the world's best player for the seventh time in his glittering career entirely because of what he achieved elsewhere. At 34, perhaps Messi was principally rewarded for his enduring brilliance by jurors as he won the prize ahead of much-fancied rivals including Robert Lewandowski and Karim Benzema. However, he still scored 38 goals in his final campaign with Barcelona, was top scorer in La Liga, won the Copa del Rey and captained Argentina to victory at the Copa America. As he collected his prize in a ceremony in the French capital on Monday, PSG president Nasser al-Khelaifi was there and spoke of his "immense pride that one of our players has won the most prestigious and coveted award".
SOCCER
kfgo.com

Soccer-Bayern stay top with win over Bielefeld courtesy of Sane goal

MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) – Leroy Sane’s second-half goal gave misfiring Bayern Munich a 1-0 victory over visitors Arminia Bielefeld on Saturday to keep the champions top of the Bundesliga, a point ahead of Borussia Dortmund. Sane broke the deadlock in the 71st minute with a powerful drive after the Bavarians...
SOCCER
The Independent

Aston Villa vs Man City prediction ahead of Premier League fixture tonight

Manchester City will look to extend their winning run when they take on Aston Villa in the Premier League on Wednesday.Pep Guardiola’s team haven’t lost a match since their 2-0 defeat by Crystal Palace in October, which has meant they entered this gameweek just a point behind leaders Chelsea in the table.It’s likely England defender John Stones will line up for City after missing their win over West Ham at the weekend due to illness.Explaining Stones’ absence, Guardiola said: “We need a guy with a left foot. John was not quite well the last two days, a bit sick,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy