The Tampa Bay Lightning have recalled defenseman Sean Day from the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced. Day, 23, has skated in 15 games with the Crunch this season, posting two goals and 10 points to go along with 15 penalty minutes. He ranks first on Syracuse among defensemen for goals, assists and points. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound defenseman also ranks tied for 10th in the AHL among defensemen for points this season.

NHL ・ 8 DAYS AGO