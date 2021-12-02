Christmas Day meals for seniors

LANCASTER – The 35th Annual Lancaster County Project for the Needy has partnered with the United Way of Lancaster and UPMC Pinnacle Health to provide a complete holiday meal for families throughout Lancaster County on Saturday, December 18. The meal distribution will take place by delivery only and there will be no pick-up at Clipper Stadium. Families must pre-register by calling the United Way’s 211 or 855-567-5341 between November 29 – December 10. Families may also register at the United Way’s 211 website. Upon registering for a meal, a volunteer will deliver the meal to registered participants the morning of Saturday, December 18. Over 1200 boxes of turkey dinners with all the trimmings will be distributed to low-income families throughout Lancaster County. The project will also continue the partnership with Elizabethtown Community Homeless Outreach Services, Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, the Columbia Lions, and Solanco Food Pantry to provide meals to families in designated areas. They are currently seeking donations to offset the cost of purchasing the groceries for the dinner. Monetary donations can be made online at lcpn.org, or can be sent to Lancaster County Project for the Needy, 5813 Wild Lilac Drive, East Petersburg, PA 17520.

LANCASTER COUNTY, PA ・ 13 DAYS AGO