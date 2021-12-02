ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Day meals for seniors

Cover picture for the articleFor the 18th year, Helping and Nurturing Diverse Seniors is providing a delivered meal on Christmas Day for older adults. “We know...

wdac.com

Sign Up For Lancaster County Christmas Holiday Meal

LANCASTER – The 35th Annual Lancaster County Project for the Needy has partnered with the United Way of Lancaster and UPMC Pinnacle Health to provide a complete holiday meal for families throughout Lancaster County on Saturday, December 18. The meal distribution will take place by delivery only and there will be no pick-up at Clipper Stadium. Families must pre-register by calling the United Way’s 211 or 855-567-5341 between November 29 – December 10. Families may also register at the United Way’s 211 website. Upon registering for a meal, a volunteer will deliver the meal to registered participants the morning of Saturday, December 18. Over 1200 boxes of turkey dinners with all the trimmings will be distributed to low-income families throughout Lancaster County. The project will also continue the partnership with Elizabethtown Community Homeless Outreach Services, Conestoga Valley Christian Community Services, the Columbia Lions, and Solanco Food Pantry to provide meals to families in designated areas. They are currently seeking donations to offset the cost of purchasing the groceries for the dinner. Monetary donations can be made online at lcpn.org, or can be sent to Lancaster County Project for the Needy, 5813 Wild Lilac Drive, East Petersburg, PA 17520.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
KSST Radio

Meal A Day Menu For Nov. 22-26, 2021

Monday – Fish, Hushpuppies, Pinto Beans and Cole Slaw. Tuesday – Chicken Vegetable and Rice Casserole, Broccoli and Roll. Wednesday – Turkey and Ham, Dressing, Green Bean Casserole, Sweet Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce and Roll. Thursday – Closed for Thanksgiving. Friday – King Ranch Chicken Casserole, Corn and Black Beans. The...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
nowhabersham.com

Habersham Senior Center in need of Meals on Wheels volunteers

The Habersham County Senior Center is strapped for volunteers for their Meals on Wheels program, which provides food to senior citizens who cannot go out and get the food they need on their own. According to Habersham County Meals on Wheels Program Specialist Teri Lewis, the program lost around 20...
HABERSHAM COUNTY, GA
Coeur d'Alene Press

Free meals on turkey day

COEUR d’ALENE — Several free Thanksgiving dinners are scheduled Thursday. Let’s start with one set for 2 p.m. at Hayden Lake Seventh-day Adventist Church, 12940 N. Government Way. “Those who have nowhere to go on Thanksgiving day, please come,” said a flyer. To register, contact Brian, 208-640-6267. The Gateway Cafe...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID
WDVM 25

Local organization provides Thanksgiving meals for limited-income seniors

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — SOAR (Supporting Older Adults through Resources) is partnering with Spring Arbor Senior Living to provide 120 Thanksgiving meals to seniors with limited resources.  Spring Arbor prepared the meals to be donated, in individual containers for delivery. In addition to the meals, each senior received a bag of groceries provided by the […]
FREDERICK, MD
Liberal First

Meals continue to be delivered to seniors

Last week, due to some of its staff testing positive for COVID-19, the Liberal Senior Center was closed for about two weeks while that staff quarantines. The move to close the center left some activities on hold, such as the annual Thanksgiving meal, which was scheduled for Monday evening. The...
LIBERAL, KS
Joplin Globe

Area communities to offer meals on Thanksgiving Day

Area organizations and hundreds of volunteers carve time out of their Thanksgiving holiday every year in the spirit of giving to provide hot meals to anyone who needs a holiday dinner, fellowship or a helping hand. Many agencies are continuing their Thanksgiving traditions but with to-go meals and deliveries that...
JOPLIN, MO
New Haven Register

650 meals to be delivered to Danbury seniors Thanksgiving weekend

DANBURY — The New American Dream Foundation plans to deliver 650 holiday meals to Danbury seniors and families on Saturday. The organization’s COVID-19 Hot Meal Program has provided more than 30,000 meals to children, families and seniors in the city since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. The meals are purchased at cost from The Amber Room Colonnade, the official venue for its annual gala.
DANBURY, CT
erienewsnow.com

Restaurants Provide Free Thanksgiving Day Meals

In downtown Erie, the spirit of giving is alive and well. For the eleventh year in a row, Calamari's Squid Row teamed up with Mercyhurst Prep to help feed those in need. Rachel Honard is the person who started the event. “It just really puts meaning back into the holiday...
ERIE, PA
KOMO News

Bonney Lake culinary students make Thanksgiving meals for seniors

BONNEY LAKE, Wash. - Bonney Lake High School students are hoping to make Thanksgiving a little more special for senior citizens in their community. Students in the high school's culinary program spent three weeks preparing freezer safe Thanksgiving meals to be delivered for the holiday. They are working with the...
BONNEY LAKE, WA
krcgtv.com

Organizers prepare Everybody Eats Thanksgiving Day meal

COLUMBIA — A Thanksgiving tradition continued Sunday in Columbia. Organizers of Everybody Eats were making sure everyone gets a holiday dinner on Thanksgiving Day. Members of Powerhouse Community Development Corporation organized the 24th anniversary of Everybody Eats founded by the late Columbia city councilwoman Almeta Crayton. Crayton’s godson Kentrell Minton took over the event until he passed away on Veteran’s Day last year. Organizers expected to feed more than a thousand people this year with food basket distributions and a Thanksgiving Day dinner.
COLUMBIA, MO
KGET

Valley Feeding Project ensures ‘no senior citizen goes without a meal’ this Thanksgiving

It has been a rough couple of months for the Valley Feeding Project after a fire ripped thru their warehouse in August, a place where they welcomed anyone facing food insecurity. Through it all, the mission remains steadfast as they provide meals for the elderly in our community this holiday season all while rebuilding from the ashes. 17's Christian Galeno has the full story on our website.
BAKERSFIELD, CA
Lowell Sun

Groton Police treat seniors to holiday meal

Senior citizens in Groton were treated to a Thanksgiving meal prepared by the Gibbet Hill Grille on Thursday night. Most attended at the restaurant but home-bound residents had meals delivered by the Groton Police, even Chief Mike Luth, in his dress uniform, made some deliveries. (Photo courtesy Jane Bouvier)
GROTON, MA
kusi.com

Meals on Wheels San Diego delivers on Thanksgiving to seniors in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In San Diego, one in 10 seniors experience hunger and almost half of the city’s seniors live alone. Meals on Wheels delivers food to San Diego seniors often, and now they’re gearing up for Thanksgiving Day deliveries. Brent Wakefield, President and CEO of Meals on Wheels...
SAN DIEGO, CA

