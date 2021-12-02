ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Former deputy charged with murder in shooting of Casey Goodson Jr.

By CBS News
Sand Hills Express
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA former sheriff’s deputy in Ohio was charged with murder in the fatal shooting of Casey Goodson Jr., a 23-year-old Black man. Jason Meade has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of reckless homicide, according to court documents obtained by CBS affiliate WBNS. The charges...

sandhillsexpress.com

Related
alachuachronicle.com

Woman arrested on charges of carjacking, attempted murder

Diamond Nicole Cromarty, 22, was arrested this evening on a warrant following investigation of a sworn complaint regarding a carjacking and stabbing. According to the sworn complaint, at 8:00 p.m. on November 9, the victim was approached by a young black female while she was depositing her rent in the 3100 block of NW 13th Street. The young woman was riding a bicycle and reportedly approach the victim and said, “Ma’am, could you please help me? I’m homeless, I have nowhere to go, and I haven’t eaten anything.” The victim believed the young woman to be about 15 years old, so she offered her a ride to McDonald’s, but the young woman said she didn’t like McDonald’s and asked to be taken to Wendy’s instead. While on the way to Wendy’s, the victim started to feel like something wasn’t right, and she decided to go to the Family Dollar at NE 23rd Avenue and NE 9th Street to try to get the young woman out of her car.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of A CPD Officer

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday night shooting of a Chicago Police officer in Calumet Heights, authorities said. Adonis Covington, 21, of Gresham, and Michael Taylor, 26, of Avalon Park, were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts attempted murder, according to Chicago Police. Michael Taylor, 26. A mugshot of Adonis Covington, 21, was unavailable. Police pulled over the car to conduct a “traffic investigation” Wednesday night in the 9200 block of Stony Island Avenue when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the offenders, police said. A Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg and the offenders tried to flee, police said. The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. One of the offenders was shot in the torso, and his condition was unknown, according to police. Covington and Taylor were taken into custody shortly after the incident in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. They are set to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
State
Ohio State
Gazette

Colorado Springs murder case dropped after investigation

A Colorado Springs magistrate judge on Wednesday dismissed a case against a man who fatally shot someone allegedly trying to rob him with a BB gun in early October. On Monday, Colorado Springs police arrested a 26-year-old man already in jail, according to El Paso County jail booking records, on an arrest warrant filed by Colorado Springs police accusing him in the shooting death of 41-year-old Vencenzio Luciano.
COLORADO SPRINGS, CO
NWI.com

2 wanted on charges they shot 61-year-old man over food stamp card

CROWN POINT — Two Gary men were wanted Wednesday on charges they shot a 61-year-old man multiple times after he refused to give them a food stamp card he wanted to sell for $50. Darryl L. Rodriguez, 32, and Jamel D. Hutson, 32, are accused of using another man's car...
GARY, IN
cbslocal.com

Man Dies In North Philadelphia After Ambush Shooting

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A man is dead after Philadelphia police say he was ambushed while sitting in his car in North Philadelphia. The shooting happened around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday in the 2100 block of Lambert Street. Authorities said the 36-year-old victim was in a parked car when someone fired into...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Sand Hills Express

Students describe suspect and victims in Michigan school shooting

Investigators are trying to determine why a 15-year-old student opened fire inside a Michigan high school on Tuesday, killing three people and wounding eight others. Local law enforcement and the FBI worked throughout the night at Oxford High School, going through social media posts and surveillance video to search for any relevant information.
MICHIGAN STATE
Sand Hills Express

Suspect arrested in killing of Jacqueline Avant

Los Angeles police have made an arrest in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, the wife of music legend Clarence Avant. The 81-year-old was gunned down in the couple’s Beverly Hills mansion. Police say 29-year-old Aariel Maynor is responsible for fatally shooting the philanthropist in her home in the wealthy neighborhood...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TODAY.com

Former college football player, 23, allegedly killed by father in domestic dispute

A former college football standout was gunned down in Florida by his father following an argument they had over a dog bite, officials said Tuesday. Gunfire erupted near just before 9:30 p.m. Monday in northwest Jacksonville, where officers found "two victims with gunshot wounds, one adult Black male and one adult Black female," according to a statement from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
PUBLIC SAFETY
michiganchronicle.com

Michigan School Gunman Wanted To ‘Murder As Many As Possible’

New disturbing evidence has emerged about the accused gunman in the Michigan school shooting that took place Tuesday (November 30). According to reports, 15-year-old Ethan Crumbley went to Oxford High School with the intention to “murder as many as possible,” as written in a journal entry and recorded cellphone video police found in his backpack.
MICHIGAN STATE

