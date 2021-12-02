ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate crisis is about saving the human race, not the planet

By Guest Perspective
vtcng.com
 3 days ago

In the build-up to and post-mortem following the Glasgow climate summit there was much talk in the press that articulated the need to control climate change in terms of saving the planet. Of course, it’s not only press coverage that uses this expression to refer to climate change. It...

www.vtcng.com

The Independent

Satellite image shows how vital ocean current is affected by climate crisis

A satellite image shows a major ocean current that is speeding up due to climate change.The Antarctic Circumpolar Current (ACC), which sweeps around the abyss off Antarctica, is the only ocean current that circumnavigates the planet.Researchers used satellite measurements of sea-surface height and data collected by the global network of ocean floats called Argo to detect a trend in Southern Ocean upper layer velocity that had been hidden to scientists until now.The researchers found that prevailing westerly winds have sped up as the climate warms. Models show that the wind speedup does not change the ocean currents much. Rather,...
ENVIRONMENT
Lootpress

Fake climate crisis out to destroy our economy?

What is your position on the climate crisisdebate?. After checking data and reading about climate science, I was surprised, then shocked. As I. I started thinking perhaps it’s all a hoax. How do we know there is a climate crisis? Does our focus on CO2 require takingfunding from other critical...
ENVIRONMENT
Elko Daily Free Press

Commentary: Sociology can help the climate crisis

The recent COP26 climate summit in Glasgow was the 26th attempt to get the nations of the world to fix the climate crisis. During the summit, the Washington Post reported that countries have been under-reporting their emissions, so the negotiations are based on “flawed data.”. We’ve known about the climate...
ENVIRONMENT
ecowatch.com

How to Save the World: Everything You Need to Know About Climate Activism

Climate activism is what happens when people from all over the world come together to put pressure on national and business leaders to take action to safeguard a liveable future. Solving the climate crisis requires making rapid social and technological change for which "there is no documented historic precedent," as the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) put it. As individuals, it's hard to imagine a single action that would shift our energy and transportation systems away from fossil fuels or stop deforestation. But the point of activism is that we don't need to do it alone. Instead, we can come together as collectives and communities to put pressure on policy makers or model alternative ways of doing things.
ENVIRONMENT
cvindependent.com

The Local Climate Crisis: Assemblymember Eduardo Garcia Talks About His Takeaways From the U.N. Climate Change Conference

The 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, resulted in a “final communique,” signed by representatives of the 197 countries, on Saturday, Nov. 13. In the agreement, the nations pledged “to accelerate the fight against the climate crisis and to commit to tougher climate pledges,” according to CNBC.
COACHELLA, CA
Fairfax Times

Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions holds forum on climate crisis

Following the wrap of the COP26 summit in Glasgow, where world leaders convened to discuss systemic reforms to combat climate change, a grass-roots summit took place virtually here in Fairfax to address local solutions to the climate crisis. Hosted by the non-partisan Faith Alliance for Climate Solutions (FACS), the Sixth...
FAIRFAX, VA
Napa Valley Register

Save the animals and preserve the planet

Across the nation, both sea and terrestrial animals are being found with shocking problems due to the waste we throw away or leave unattended! And now, just to add to that problem, massive oil spills stretched across Huntington Beach. This is a severe problem because just as we live and...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
ScienceBlog.com

73 solutions to the climate and biodiversity crisis

Research and innovation projects are turning green challenges into opportunities to spur Europe’s recovery from the coronavirus crisis. Wildfire preparedness and resilience, large-scale restoration of freshwater ecosystems, the world’s biggest electrolyser for producing green hydrogen, community-based sustainable airports and healthy food for schools – this is just the tip of the iceberg of what we can expect from the 73 projects funded by the last big call under Horizon 2020: the European Green Deal Call.
ENVIRONMENT
Cape Cod Times

YOUR TURN: Future depends on beating climate crisis

For the second time in a little over two weeks, the tornado warning sounded, and I went down to the lower level with my lantern and my cell phone, so I could keep track of the frightening climate event threatening overhead, hoping there was enough charge in my phone for whatever was approaching.
YARMOUTH, MA
Seattle Times

Climate crisis: It’s personal

If the hot air generated at world climate summits could spin turbines, our power needs would be in pretty good shape. The two-week United Nations Climate Change Conference in Glasgow ended on Nov. 13 with no firm commitments and no enforcement mechanism. Compromising on one of the stickiest issues, diplomats from almost 200 countries agreed to “phase down” but not “phase out” coal production. But lest all hope is lost, nations agreed to meet again next year. For more talks.
SEATTLE, WA
The Post and Courier

Commentary: Lessons of 1970s energy crisis have meaning in climate crisis

I’ve been here before. I’ve heard this din at another time. I’m writing about the cacophony of opinions about global warming and climate change. In the winter of 1973, the Arab oil embargo unleashed a global energy crisis. Times were grim. The predictions were grimmer: We’d never again lead the lives we had led; the energy shortage would be the permanent lot of the world.
ENVIRONMENT
CleanTechnica

With The Climate Crisis, A Thanksgiving Vegan Dinner Is On The Horizon

You may not notice the difference immediately when you sat down to your Thanksgiving dinner, but the climate crisis is affecting the foods we purchase and eat on holidays and everyday. Partially, that’s because more and more people are becoming aware of the consequences their eating habits have on the environment. But there’s more to it. The past year has been filled with challenges to farmers and food systems, from drought to wildfires to warmer weather patterns and intensified hurricanes. As the effects of the climate crisis become more profound, so, too, will the likelihood of a Thanksgiving vegan dinner on the family holiday table of the future.
ENVIRONMENT
uiowa.edu

21st Annual Iowa Organics Conference: Save the Planet through Organics: Managing Climate Change with Organic Practices

The topic of the Iowa Organic Conference this year will be "Save the Planet through Organics: Managing Climate Change with Organic Practices." Join local agribusiness professionals, organizations, and food producers in various sessions focused on organic crops, livestock workshops, environmental impacts and more! Session leaders include:. Dr. Jessica Shade, Chief...
IOWA STATE
MindBodyGreen

Healthy Planet, Healthy You: November Climate News To Know

Our new series Healthy Planet, Healthy You explores just how tightly human health and environmental health are intertwined—for better and for worse. Each month, we'll break the latest news on how nature can rejuvenate us on one hand and damage our health when it's not cared for on the other. We'll end with timely tips and tools to help you care for your environment so it can care for you.
ENVIRONMENT
Real News Network

Biden ‘fights’ climate crisis with kid gloves on

People around the world watched expectantly as global leaders convened at the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference, also known as COP26, in Glasgow, Scotland, from Oct. 31 to Nov. 13. And many around the world were left angry and disillusioned when the conference seemed to culminate in a lot of sincere-sounding rhetoric, empty promises, and unenforceable measures from the world’s worst polluters, including the United States. As Dharna Noor recently wrote for The Boston Globe, “Leaders at the Glasgow talks made some bold pledges in the meeting’s final agreement, but no one can make them keep those promises. The United Nations has no power to enforce compliance, and there are no penalties for breaking pacts.” What’s worse, Noor continues, “According to a report by advocacy groups including Global Witness and Corporate Accountability, more than 500 lobbyists and executives with ties to oil, gas, and coal companies attended [COP26], either as members of trade associations or as part of countries’ official delegations.”
ENVIRONMENT
The Guardian

Can the tourism industry survive the climate crisis?

One of the terrible ironies of the climate crisis is that some of the most beautiful – and popular – places in the world are also the most vulnerable. Which means as temperatures rise, extreme weather events increase, water sources dry up and natural habitats die, these places are facing another devastating loss: tourists.
ENVIRONMENT
Discover Mag

How Does Climate Change Affect Human Health?

Over the past century, the Earth's average temperature has risen by 1.5 degrees Fahrenheit. Although it seems like a negligible amount, this global warming is out of the ordinary in the planet's recent history, causing dramatic shifts in climate patterns and weather. Beyond that, scientists predict it will get even worse in the years to come.
ENVIRONMENT
Channel 6000

🎧 Climate in Crisis: Can renewable energy stem the climate change tide?

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Energy production, specifically energy produced from traditional sources like coal and natural gas, continues to be one of the biggest contributors to carbon emissions on the planet. And therefore, one of the biggest contributors to human-caused, global climate change. So, what do we do about it?
PORTLAND, OR

