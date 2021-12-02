ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Were Michigan Students Warned Of Danger By Mass Shooter, Ethan Crumbly Beforehand?

By @Djxo313
 1 day ago

This story continues to grow sadder and sadder.

On Tuesday, November 30th Michigan police authorities and media broke out into a frenzy when reports started coming in about a shooting at a school about 45 mins north of Detroit in Oxford, Michigan.

This tragic incident left four students with ages ranging from 14 to 17 years old dead and 7 others, including one teacher injured.

The shooter has been identified and arrested without bail in this ongoing situation. He is 15 year-old Ethan Crumbley.

The gun used in the shooting was a 9MM Sig Sauer SP, that was allegedly purchased by Crumbley’s father this past Black Friday. This shooting is considered to be premeditated as lots of evidence was found to suggest so. Investigators found a video on the shooter’s cell phone in which he talked about wanting to shoot and kill students. They also found a notebook in which he detailed his plans for the shooting. Multiple students also revealed that there was a countdown held via his instagram page just days before the incident. In a viral TikTok video you can hear a students during the school lockdown say “he finally made good on his promise”from one of the classrooms that was locked down.

Crumbly’s background appeared to be typical.  Living with both of parents who were married. Although neither one of them was overly political on their social media, the mother had posted a letter from her Facebook in support of the Trump administration. Crumbley, a sophomore at the school was not directly described as a problem student seeing as he had never been suspended from school or even had a detention. However leading up to the shooting there had been concerns raised about him. In fact, his parents were slated to meet with the school the morning of the shooting over concerns raised about his behavior in classrooms.

The prosecutor for Oakland County announced these charges in which he is charged as an adult.

-One count of terrorism

-Four counts fo first degree murder

-Seventeen counts of assault with intent to murder

-Twelve counts of possession of a firearm

More charges are expected to be announced….

We are keeping the families of the victims as well as the Oxford community in our hearts at this time.

