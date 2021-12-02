ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

12 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Moving In Thursday's Intraday Session

By Benzinga Insights
Benzinga
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDuluth Holdings (NASDAQ:DLTH) shares rose 14.79% to $15.6 during Thursday's regular session. Duluth Holdings's stock is trading at a volume of 239.9K shares as of 12:30 EST. This is 177.24% of its average full-day volume over the last 100 days. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $515.6 million....

Motley Fool

3 Under-the-Radar Stocks to Buy in December

New Jersey Resources has quietly become a Dividend Aristocrat. Natural Gas Fuels has treated its investors like dividend royalty over the years. Crestwood Equity Partners offers a monster yield. Some companies don't get the credit they deserve. They continue flying under the radar despite delivering steady growth and attractive income...
STOCKS
247wallst.com

5 White-Hot Stocks Trading Under $10 to Buy Now Have Great Upside Potential

This company posted solid earnings this past week and shares could explode higher. Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NVGS) owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. The company provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users and commodity traders. As of December 31, 2020, it operated a fleet of 38 semi- or fully-refrigerated liquefied gas carriers.
STOCKS
Benzinga

If You Had $1,000 Right Now, Would You Buy The Dip In GameStop Or AMC?

Every week, Benzinga conducts a survey to collect sentiment on what traders are most excited about, interested in or thinking about as they manage and build their personal portfolios. A number of retail investor favorite, high short interest stocks were trading lower this week in sympathy with the broader market.
STOCKS
investing.com

3 Small-Cap Stocks to Keep an Eye on

Big-cap stocks are generally solid investments, but not all deliver the best returns. Sometimes small-cap stocks are better performers and reward investors with enormous gains. The TSX has a wide selection of potential multi-baggers. Among the names you should keep an eye on are Aura Minerals (TSX:ORA), Fire & Flower (TSX:FAF), and Field Trip Health (TSX:FTRP)(NASDAQ:FTRP).
STOCKS
Benzinga

Market Leadership Up for Grabs as Q4 Sees Increased Volatility

The Nasdaq Composite ((COMP:GIDS)) led the markets lower on Friday, falling more than 1.92%. As you might expect with the Nasdaq leading the fall, the information technology sector was the worst-performing sector. The Technology Select Sector Index ($IXT) closed 1.65% lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ($DJI) did much better than the Nasdaq by closing 0.17% lower. Despite the stronger day, the Dow has actually strung together four down weeks in a row by falling 2,000 points, more than 5% from its November peak.
MARKETS
investing.com

4 Top Nasdaq-100 Stocks to Buy in December

The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 trended higher this week amid the uncertainties surrounding inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant. Furthermore, better-than-expected private payrolls, rising consumer spending, and strategic policies to deal with omicron are expected to support the stock market. So, we believe fundamentally sound Nasdaq 100 stocks Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO), Intel (INTC), Amgen (AMGN), and NXP (NXPI) could be ideal picks now.The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 edged higher this week after the Federal Reserve chairman's hawkish comment to accelerate bond-buying in a bid to curtail sustained and troublesome inflation. Although investors remained wary of growing inflation and the emergence of the omicron coronavirus variant, U.S. stocks rebounded sharply yesterday.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Elon Musk's Wealth Declines By $15B As Tech Stocks Plunge

The stock market saw an overall plunge on Friday after a discouraging November jobs report coupled with Covid Omicron variant concerns. Technology stocks were among the most notable losers on Friday as Tesla Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) fell 6.4%. With that, Tesla CEO Elon Musk's net worth fell by $15.2 billion....
STOCKS
Benzinga

12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) stock increased by 21.49% to $86.3 during Friday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $71.0 billion. As per the news, the Q3 earnings report came out yesterday. Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) stock increased by 16.9% to $71.5. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $9.0...
STOCKS
investing.com

5 No-Brainer Mega-Cap Stocks to Buy in December

The Federal Reserve’s decision to tighten its monetary policy, rising inflation, supply chain bottlenecks, and the threat of the COVID-19 omicron variant are expected to keep the stock market under pressure in the near term. Therefore, we think it could be wise to bet on fundamentally-sound mega-cap stocks UnitedHealth (UNH), Walmart (NYSE:WMT), Oracle (ORCL), Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), and Broadcom (AVGO). These stocks are well-positioned to withstand market fluctuations and deliver stable returns. Let’s discuss.Although solid third-quarter earnings, declining jobless claims, and rising consumer spending drove the markets to fresh highs last month, the emergence of a highly infectious new COVID-19 variant, high inflation, geopolitical tensions, supply chain constraints, and the Federal Reserve’s decision to taper its bond purchasing have been fostering worrisome market volatility of late. Because these factors are not likely to dissipate soon, betting on mega-cap stocks with exceptional growth potential and strong fundamentals could be an ideal strategy to hedge one’s investment portfolio against the expected market fluctuations.
STOCKS
Motley Fool

2 Stocks That Are Down 60% (or More) From Their 52-Week Highs

Inovio's future hinges on its potential coronavirus vaccine as well as lesser-known candidates. Pinterest has been losing users, but it's likely a temporary phase that won't affect long-term plans. As we're getting close to the end of the year, it's safe to say that the stock market has performed pretty...
STOCKS
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 3, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE: BIG) to report a quarterly loss at $0.16 per share on revenue of $1.32 billion before the opening bell. Big Lots shares fell 5% to $41.45 in after-hours trading. DiDi Global Inc....
STOCKS
investing.com

Marvell, Ulta, Morgan Stanley Rise Premarket; DocuSign Slumps

Investing.com -- Stocks in focus in premarket trade on Friday, December 3rd. Please refresh for updates. Didi Global (NYSE: DIDI ) ADRs fell 7.2% after the Chinese ride-hailing giant announced it will delist from the New York Stock Exchange and pursue a listing in Hong Kong, just a few months after its $4.4 billion U.S. IPO.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Where 3M Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for 3M (NYSE:MMM) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. According to 8 analyst offering 12-month price targets in the last 3 months, 3M has an average price target of $191.25 with a high of $210.00 and a low of $172.00.
STOCKS
Forbes

Stocks Trying To Hold On To Thursday’s Surge In Wake Of Disappointing Jobs Report

Stocks Index Futures Slide on the November Employment Situation Report. Stocks Battle Back, Snapping a Two-Day Losing Streak. Stock Prices Are a Battle of Supply and Demand for Shares. The November Employment Situation Report saw the economy add 210,000 jobs, which was much lower than the forecasted 550,000. Despite the...
STOCKS

