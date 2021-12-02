ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 2nd

By Heath Bradberg
conchovalleyhomepage.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the rest of our day, we can expect to have a mix of sun and clouds through the region. Winds will be coming from the south on the light side, around 5-10 mph. Temperatures are going to feel more like spring/early summer, with highs in the low to mid 80s,...

www.conchovalleyhomepage.com

Community Policy