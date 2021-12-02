KLST Afternoon Forecast: Thursday, December 2nd

TODAY: Mostly sunny and seasonably cool with highs in the low 50s. TOMORROW: A few showers during the day. Highs rebound to the mid-60s. EXTENDED: A warm front moves in early Sunday and brings a few showers before lunchtime. This pulls in strong south winds that will send temperatures well above average by the afternoon. The associated cold front with that system moves in Sunday night from the northwest, bringing back seasonal conditions Monday morning with lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Monday is chilly as we struggle to get to 40 degrees, but we remain dry. Our next strong system drops in from the west Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing us some showers with temperatures in the 40s; a few of our northern counties may see some light flurries overnight before sunrise Wednesday. We have plenty of time to analyze this system as it comes ashore this weekend and it will likely shift a bit in timing and track. As of now, impacts appear low for the middle of the week. After a cool Wednesday, a warmup kicks in and we hit the low 50s Thursday and Friday.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 15 HOURS AGO