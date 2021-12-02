Share Your Thoughts on Redistricting at December 7 Hearing

Our upcoming redistricting hearing taking place via Zoom on Tuesday, December 7 at 7:15 p.m. gives community members the opportunity to share their perspective, explain how redistricting could impact their neighborhood, discuss draft map proposals for district boundaries, and learn about election sequencing all while meeting with other community members and local organizations. We encourage you to join us and share your thoughts so we can ensure our City districts are an equitable representation of all Fremont residents.

Zoom Webinar Link: https://zoom.us/j/98884033447

Webinar ID: 988 8403 3447

By Phone: 833-430-0037 (toll free)

Webinar ID: 988 8403 3447

Click *9 to raise a hand to speak, via phone

Translation services are available by request, 72 hours prior to the meeting. Email Contact.

Find out more about the hearing and how you can get involved.