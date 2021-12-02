ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Electronics

Understanding the Features of a Robot Gripper

By David Thompson
natureworldnews.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleGrippers are the tools needed by a robot to interact with objects. A gripper gives your robot hand-like abilities. Essentially, typical robot grippers compose of levers that fit together when the robot closes its grasp. Robot grippers perform different functions depending on their use and what you want your...

www.natureworldnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
fairfieldcitizenonline.com

Scientists create a microcamera the size of a grain of coarse salt capable of taking images with great clarity

A group of scientists from Princeton University and the University of Washington have created a microchamber that is the size of a grain of coarse salt. The quality of the images it takes is comparable to that of traditional camera lenses. But it was not created to fulfill an artistic function, the idea is that it is used in the medical field.
ELECTRONICS
lifewire.com

More Human-Like Robots Could Lead to Better Interactions

The robots are coming, and researchers have a plan to make them seem more human. MIT researchers have developed an artificial intelligence (AI) model that understands the underlying relationships between objects in a scene. This work could be applied in situations where robots must perform complex tasks, like assembling appliances. It also moves the field one step closer to making machines that can learn from and interact with their environments like humans do.
ENGINEERING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grippers#Industrial Robots#Z
ZDNet

Robots in 2022: Six robotics predictions from industry-leading humans

The past five years have seen robots move from a developing technology in a number of sectors to an indispensable tool supporting operations across a vast range of enterprises. Logistics, manufacturing, materials handling, inspection, healthcare... the list of sectors that have "gone robotic" in short order is long indeed, and with industries like construction and delivery reaching a tipping point, there can be no denying we're in the midst of a robotic renaissance.
ENGINEERING
HackerNoon

Understanding Metaverse: A Basic Explanation

Metaverse is a virtual world, featuring avatars, digital objects, functioning economies, where technology is not just a tool, but something that is all-encompassing. It involves a variety of products and technologies, such as NFTs and crypto, 3D avatars and decentralized applications, virtual landscapes and realities, the ability to win rewards, participate in airdrops, conduct deals through smart contracts, operate businesses in a digital reality, and more. It will have at least as big of an impact on the world as the internet itself did, back when it went mainstream, which is already a huge promise. Even this seems huge, but only a hint of the total impact that we are heading towards the future is scratching the surface.
COMPUTERS
KTEN.com

Robotics process automation – take the robot out of the human

Originally Posted On: https://ddbconsultants.ca/robotics-process-automation-take-the-robot-out-of-the-human/. What does that really mean ? How do you take a robot out of a human? Before we understand what that means, let me share a story. The year is 2000. Thomas is an administrative assistant and data entry clerk for a mid-size company. He is...
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

A retina-inspired device that can detect and recognize movements in the environment

Devices that can automatically detect and recognize moving objects have numerous valuable applications, for instance, enhancing remote environmental monitoring. Most existing motion detection and recognition (MDR) technologies are based on image sensors made of complementary metal oxide semiconductors (CMOS). Compared to the human retina, these systems are often bulky and ineffective, as they require several hardware components for capturing, storing, and processing images.
ELECTRONICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
TheSpoon

Watch Nala Robotics’ Robot Chef in Action

A restaurant that can serve millions of different dishes, is open 24/7, and doesn’t close on holidays sounds like a dream, right? After three years in the making, Nala Robotics has made this dream a reality with its fully automated robot kitchen that opened on November 11th in Naperville, Illinois.
RECIPES
nanowerk.com

Study introduces framework to understand new class of curved lattice materials

(Nanowerk News) A new study from Swansea University has introduced a framework to calculate the material properties of a new class of two-dimensional curved hexagonal lattices that could be used in the production of improved mechanical metamaterials found in bio-engineering, stretchable electronics, impact absorption and soft robots. The research published...
CHEMISTRY
Gear Patrol

CLIP, Terminator 2 and Magic Resin: the Future of 3D Printing Is Here

The Gear Patrol Podcast is our weekly roundtable discussion focused on products, their stories, and the culture surrounding them. This content is imported from Third party. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, at their web site.
ELECTRONICS
Phys.org

Mobile molecular robots swim in water

Creating molecular microrobots that mimic the abilities of living organisms is a dream of nanotechnology, as illustrated by the renowned physicist Richard Feynman. There are a number of challenges in achieving this goal. One of the most significant of these is the creation of directed self-propulsion in water. A team...
ENGINEERING
The New Yorker

Understanding the Body Electric

In the early hours of Independence Day, 2018, I found myself awake. I put it down to jet lag: I’d just returned from South Africa, where my wife—like me, a physician—and I were working with a medical charity. I decided to get up, and drank a cup of strong coffee. Within minutes, my heart was racing. I attributed this to the caffeine, but my heart rate went on rapidly accelerating. I counted beats on my watch: a hundred and eighty a minute, three times my resting rate. My chest tightened and my breathing became labored. I tried to be calm, telling myself no, it wasn’t a heart attack, merely the exhaustion of the trip and the effect of the coffee. But the symptoms were getting worse, and I broke out in a sweat. I woke my wife, who took my pulse and called an ambulance. As I lay in the ambulance, the siren blaring above me, I prayed that I would not die before making it to the emergency room.
HEALTH
enplugged.com

Understanding APK Files on Android

APK stands for Android package kit. This is a file format that is used by the operating system in Android for the installation and the distribution of middleware and mobile apps. The files are actually analogous to the other packages like APPX for Microsoft Windows or the Debn kind of packages within debian based kind of OS such as Ubuntu.
CELL PHONES
Hackernoon

Understanding Ethermint

Ethermint seeks to provide the capabilities of the EVM to Cosmos using the Cosmos SDK. The Cosmos SDK is an open-source framework that allows developers to build blockchains by composing & customizing Cosmos SDK modules. Tendermint Core, the consensus engine, is there to make sure every transaction is chronicled correctly. With all these elements combined, Ethermint addresses both scalability and low-cost fees. As decentralized technology grows, we need products like Ethermint to facilitate the evolution of blockchain technology.
COMPUTERS
The Independent

Scientists make tiny frog robots that can create new versions of themselves

Robots that can replicate themselves have been developed by scientists in new breakthrough research.The miniscule biological organisms, created by scientists at Tufts University and the University of Vermont, are based on the skin cells of African clawed frogs.Scientists have been developing these creatures for years, already giving them the capability to swim through liquid and move through tubes. Over time, they have also able to collect particles, heal themselves, and store information from their history – and now, they can replicate themselves.“Some people have said in the past that xenobots are not organisms because they don’t replicate. Well, now they...
ENGINEERING
stanford.edu

Stanford engineers create perching bird-like robot

Like snowflakes, no two branches are alike. They can differ in size, shape and texture; some might be wet or moss-covered or bursting with offshoots. And yet birds can land on just about any of them. This ability was of great interest to the labs of Stanford University engineers Mark Cutkosky and David Lentink – now at University of Groningen in the Netherlands – which have both developed technologies inspired by animal abilities.
ENGINEERING
Phys.org

Novel quantum device design promises a regular flow of entangled electrons on demand

Quantum computer and many other quantum technologies rely on the generation of quantum-entangled pairs of electrons. However, the systems developed so far typically produce a noisy and random flow of entangled electrons, which hinders synchronized operations on the entangled particles. Now, researchers from Aalto University in Finland propose a way to produce a regular flow of spin-entangled electrons.
COMPUTERS
automationworld.com

Robot Grippers Adapt to 3D Printing and Injection Molding Influences

To mimic the dexterity of human hands, robot grippers have undergone significant advancements to pick and place a variety of products ever more deftly. Many of these advances were based on giving robot grippers a softer touch when it comes to moving fruits, baked goods, and other less-rigid materials. But...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy