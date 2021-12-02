Teddy Sheringham blasts Manchester United's manager situation as 'ABSURD' - and the former United striker warns players could 'get petty' under interim boss Ralf Rangnick

Teddy Sheringham has branded the managerial situation at Manchester United as 'absurd', predicting players could become 'petty' under the new manager.

German Ralf Rangnick will take over as interim boss until the end of the season, with a two-year consultancy role after that - but it is unclear what the club's long-term plan is.

And former United striker Sheringham told Talksport that such uncertainty could rub off on the players.

He said: 'The whole scenario after putting Michael Carrick in charge as interim manager, to get another interim manager in for the next six months is just absurd for a club like Manchester United. With a view to, if he does do well, he might get the job. Surely they know who they want to be their next manager.

'I find it very strange what is going on up there at the moment. You'd like to think they know who they want and are waiting for the right man. When there's talk he might get the job as well, it leaves you with a little bit of indecision all over the place.

'If you were a player and this manager came in who you know is only going to be there for six months and he didn't really fancy you for the first couple of weeks, your response to that would be mucking about in training and thinking 'it doesn't matter' as he will be gone in six months.

'If he says to you "go and warm up", you'll say "no, I'm not warming up, I'll be here longer than you, mate". You know how footballers are. It gets petty. I just find it a strange situation to be in at the moment.'

Rangnick has finally been granted his work permit, allowing him to formally begin as interim boss - but he will not take charge against Arsenal on Thursday evening, with caretaker manager Michael Carrick leading the team for now.

The Red Devils currently lie 10th in the Premier League, closer to Newcastle in bottom spot than rivals Liverpool in third.