ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Teddy Sheringham blasts Manchester United's manager situation as 'ABSURD' - and the former United striker warns players could 'get petty' under interim boss Ralf Rangnick

By Max Mathews For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 4 days ago

Teddy Sheringham has branded the managerial situation at Manchester United as 'absurd', predicting players could become 'petty' under the new manager.

German Ralf Rangnick will take over as interim boss until the end of the season, with a two-year consultancy role after that - but it is unclear what the club's long-term plan is.

And former United striker Sheringham told Talksport that such uncertainty could rub off on the players.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1islRg_0dCdacRv00
Teddy Sheringham has criticised Manchester United's managerial situation, calling it 'absurd'
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=253x0z_0dCdacRv00
United have now appointed Ralf Rangnick as their interim manager until the end of the season

He said: 'The whole scenario after putting Michael Carrick in charge as interim manager, to get another interim manager in for the next six months is just absurd for a club like Manchester United. With a view to, if he does do well, he might get the job. Surely they know who they want to be their next manager.

'I find it very strange what is going on up there at the moment. You'd like to think they know who they want and are waiting for the right man. When there's talk he might get the job as well, it leaves you with a little bit of indecision all over the place.

'If you were a player and this manager came in who you know is only going to be there for six months and he didn't really fancy you for the first couple of weeks, your response to that would be mucking about in training and thinking 'it doesn't matter' as he will be gone in six months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eMfje_0dCdacRv00
But former United striker Sheringham insisted the uncertainty provided by Rangnick's short-term contract could rub off on the Red Devils players, who could 'get petty' under the German

'If he says to you "go and warm up", you'll say "no, I'm not warming up, I'll be here longer than you, mate". You know how footballers are. It gets petty. I just find it a strange situation to be in at the moment.'

Rangnick has finally been granted his work permit, allowing him to formally begin as interim boss - but he will not take charge against Arsenal on Thursday evening, with caretaker manager Michael Carrick leading the team for now.

The Red Devils currently lie 10th in the Premier League, closer to Newcastle in bottom spot than rivals Liverpool in third.

Comments / 0

Related
SkySports

Ralf Rangnick close to becoming Manchester United interim manager

Ralf Rangnick is close to finalising a deal to become Manchester United interim manager until the end of the season. Discussions are ongoing over a deal that would also see Rangnick remain at the club for two years beyond the end of the season in a consultancy role. Rangnick, 63,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ralf Rangnick
Person
Michael Carrick
Person
Teddy Sheringham
realsport101.com

Football Manager 2022 predicts Ralf Rangnick's fate as Manchester United boss

Manchester United have officially hired Ralf Rangnick as their new manager, with the German taking the role on an initial interim period. We've already simulated the sacking of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and Football Manager YouTuber Clayts has taken a look at how Ralf Rangnick will perform at Old Trafford by placing him in charge in Football Manager 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Manchester United#Liverpool#German#Arsenal#The Red Devils#The Premier League
fourfourtwo.com

How will Manchester United play under Ralf Rangnick?

Manchester United manager Ralf Rangnick takes charge of his first Premier League game this weekend, and fans are extremely excited to see what the German does with this team. Much has been made of Rangnick's nickname 'the godfather of gegenpressing', with many wondering how easily his philosophy can be implemented at a Manchester United side which lack any clear identity.
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Arsenal F.C.
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
Soccer
Newcastle United F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Guardian

Ralf Rangnick lines up Chris Armas for Manchester United coaching staff

Ralf Rangnick is expected to make his first coaching appointment as Manchester United interim manager, with Chris Armas set to join after the departure of Michael Carrick. Armas, 49, was the New York Red Bulls head coach from 2018-20. In 2019 Rangnick became head of sport and development for Red Bull, the MLS franchise owner, having been football director at RB Leipzig and RB Salzburg, so he is familiar with the American’s work.
MLS
ClutchPoints

Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick’s ex-assistant reveals what kind of players he ‘loves’ to sign

Manchester United’s new manager Ralf Rangnick really assesses the players he wants to bring in to his squad. Some reports claim that Ralf Rangnick will not only be managing Manchester United but will also be involved in the club’s recruitment. If the reports are to be true, there’s a good chance the Red Devils will pursue a South American star in the upcoming transfer windows.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Manchester United set to appoint sports psychologist Sascha Lense and coach Chris Armas as part of Ralf Rangnick's overhaul of backroom staff at Old Trafford with pair awaiting work visas

Ralf Rangnick is close to recruiting two new staff for his Manchester United backroom team this week. Coach Chris Armas and highly-rated sports psychologist Sascha Lense are awaiting work visas ahead of becoming part of Rangnick's new-look staff. Lense was introduced to players at United's Carrington training base on Monday....
MLS
Daily Mail

Telles and Dalot have given Rangnick a dilemma, Chelsea need Lukaku fit and firing ASAP and Origi is one of a dying breed as a happy-go-lucky super sub... 10 THINGS WE LEARNED from the Premier League weekend

It was another absorbing weekend in the Premier League, with a changeover of leadership at the top of the table and results of significance at the bottom. We saw Chelsea knocked off top position following a 3-2 defeat at West Ham, Liverpool replace them thanks to Divock Origi's stoppage time winner at Wolves and then Manchester City take over following an easy win at Watford.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Jamie Carragher insists Ralf Rangnick has 'put his stamp on Man United from day one', as he compares German's impact to Jurgen Klopp and Thomas Tuchel's starts at Liverpool and Chelsea

Ralph Rangnick's Manchester United bow earned rave reviews from Jamie Carragher, who spotted the German's influence all over their victory against Crystal Palace. The Red Devils edged Patrick Vieira's men 1-0 at Old Trafford thanks to unlikely scorer Fred – keeping their first clean-sheet at home of the 2021-22 season.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

268K+
Followers
7K+
Post
118M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy