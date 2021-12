December is here, and that means it’s officially time to put on the Christmas music. Of course, the Pistol Annies recently released a great new Christmas album called Hell of a Holiday, and now, they’re making it into a holiday special. Their Pistol Annies Hell of a Holiday Special will air on December 15 at 8 p.m. ET., and you can stream it on their Facebook page. It will be hosted by country radio personality Blair Garner, and will include sit-down interviews with […] The post Pistol Annies Announce ‘Hell Of A Holiday” Christmas Special first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO