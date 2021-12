While tourists were more open-handed than ever, cash flow among Las Vegas locals may be drying up, as win/day fell 11% from September. By contrast, the same metric from the Las Vegas Strip was +6%. Further tipping the scales against locals-oriented casinos was the fact that Oct. 31 fell on a Sunday, meaning that two days of weekend slot revenue will be sloughed into November, per ancient Nevada accounting quirk. No need for crying towels: Locals still shed 3% more than in 2019. Slot win was up 2% on 11% more coin-in. That paled in comparison to the Strip, though, up a whopping 30%. Strip slot revenue of $368 million rose 21% on 26% more coin-in (and lower hold) while non-baccarat table win was 26% higher on 49% greater wagering. But the number that gladdened casino executives’ hearts the most was the amazing, 63% rise in baccarat win ($91 million)—even before international players have returned in earnest—despite 13% less wagering. Overall, Strip casinos won $702 million.

LAS VEGAS, NV ・ 4 DAYS AGO