PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – The holidays are here and so is the pandemic. Doctors said we are safer this year but should still have precautions. Allegheny Health Network emergency physician Dr. Arvind Venkat said it should be a better holiday season this year. “We have the ability to protect ourselves against COVID. We know a lot more about the virus,” he said over Zoom. According to the emergency physician, the best way to stay safe is by getting the vaccine. “The vaccine has now been given to billions of people across the world. It’s extraordinarily safe. It’s extraordinarily effective,” Dr. Venkat said. He said that doesn’t...

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 14 DAYS AGO