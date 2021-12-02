ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Governor Reynolds signs Harvest Proclamation

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Des Moines) Thursday, Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a proclamation relating to the weight limits and transportation of grain.

The proclamation is effective immediately and continues through January 1, 2022.

The proclamation allows vehicles transporting corn, soybeans, hay, straw, silage and stover to be overweight (not exceeding 90,000 pounds gross weight) without a permit for the duration of this proclamation.

This proclamation applies to loads transported on all highways within Iowa (excluding the interstate system) and those which do not exceed a maximum of 90,000 pounds gross weight, do not exceed the maximum axle weight limit determined under the non-primary highway maximum gross weight table in section 321.463 (6)(b) of the Iowa Code by more than 12.5 percent, do not exceed the legal maximum axle weight limit of 20,000 pounds, and comply with posted limits on roads and bridges.

