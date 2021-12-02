ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck and Killed in Sioux City

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Sioux City, IA) — Authorities in Sioux City are identifying the pedestrian struck and killed Wednesday morning. Police say 71-year-old David Biddle of Sioux City was crossing at an intersection when he stopped to pick something up in the street. Officers say that’s when Biddle was hit by a small SUV. The juvenile female driving the vehicle told police she couldn’t see Biddle because the sun was obstructing her vision. No charges are expected against the driver.

