Public Health

Germany says going out is only for the vaccinated

By norman lebrecht
Slipped Disc
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn what outgoing Chancellor Merkel calls an act of ‘national solidarity, only people...

slippedisc.com

Comments / 0

WFMZ-TV Online

Virus Outbreak Germany

German government hesitant on lockdown as COVID cases rise. Germany’s government has refused to back calls for a swift and sharp lockdown to curb the country’s worsening coronavirus situation, which has seen daily confirmed cases hit a new peak. Health Minister Jens Spahn said contacts between people need to be sharply reduced, warning Friday that “the situation is dramatically serious, more serious than it’s been at any point in the pandemic.” But he declined to say whether he would back blanket restrictions of the kind seen during previous stages of the pandemic. A spokesman for outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel likewise refused to be drawn on whether she favored triggering the so-called emergency brake measures last used in April.
The Independent

Germany reports highest daily Covid death toll for nine months

Germany has reported the highest number of deaths from coronavirus since mid-February - with the toll reaching 446 - as hospitals warned that the country could have 6,000 people in intensive care by Christmas, above the peak of last winter.The Robert Koch Institute, Germany’s state infectious disease agency, reported 67,186 new cases on Wednesday, up 302 from a week ago, and 446 deaths - the highest daily figure since Feb. 18, bringing the overall death toll to 101,790.However, the seven-day incidence rate per 100,000 fell for a second day to 442.9 people, from 452.2 people on Tuesday.Germany’s federal and regional...
BBC

Covid: Germany puts major restrictions on unvaccinated

Germany's national and regional leaders have agreed to bar unvaccinated people from much of public life in a bid to fend off a fourth wave of Covid-19. Outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel described the far-reaching measures as an act of "national solidarity". Only those who have been vaccinated or recently recovered...
Telegraph

Unvaccinated Germans 'face lockdown within days'

Germany could introduce lockdown curbs on unvaccinated people within days amid rapidly rising coronavirus infections. Those who refuse the jab could be limited to meeting just one person from outside their household and barred from non-essential travel as soon as Friday in the region of Saxony. Under existing rules, the...
AFP

Germany cracks down on unjabbed to tackle Covid surge

Germany will impose sweeping curbs on people not vaccinated against Covid-19 to combat the latest surge in cases, Chancellor Angela Merkel said Thursday after meeting regional leaders. "Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered," Merkel said, adding that the same rule would also apply to non-essential shops. The outgoing chancellor also spoke out in favour of compulsory vaccinations, which parliament is due to vote on soon. "Given the situation, I think it is appropriate to adopt compulsory vaccination," she said.
arcamax.com

Germany's incoming chancellor calls for mandatory vaccinations

Germany’s incoming chancellor threw his support behind mandatory COVID-19 vaccinations as European leaders take a tougher line in a bid to check a brutal surge in infections. During a video conference on Tuesday, Olaf Scholz told outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and state premiers that he would support a broad requirement...
Reuters

Germany to act to counter COVID-19 fourth wave

BERLIN, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Germany's federal and regional governments agreed on Tuesday to take action to counter a fourth wave of COVID-19, including stepping up the vaccination campaign and restricting contact, especially for unvaccinated people. Facing a surge in cases over the last few weeks and warnings from virologists...
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
Metro International

Germany considers mandatory vaccines as cases jump

BERLIN (Reuters) -A leader of Germany’s Greens, set to be part of a new government, expressed support on Wednesday for mandatory vaccinations as the number of infections jumped again. Germany registered 66,884 new coronavirus infections and 335 more deaths due to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths close...
