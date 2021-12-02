Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

(Atlantic) Iowa Western Community College introduced their new Director for the Cass County Center to the public this week. Cindy Wetterlind spoke in front of the Atlantic Ambassadors on Wednesday morning. She took over for Ann Pross who retired over the summer. Wetterlind has worked with Iowa Western for 26 years. “I was under a case management program. That program went away from the college so I took another position for about seven or eight months and then this one came up and applied for this. Under my previous job one of the things I did was work with business closings.” Wetterlind says, “We went in a talked to the employer and the employees and would provide tuition assistance for anyone that wanted to attend school r upgrade their skills.”

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO