Iowa, Nebraska get millions in EPA water improvement funds

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Iowa is getting $110.7 million and Nebraska $63.4 million from the federal government to upgrade water systems and improve water quality. The Environmental Protection Agency announced the new funding Thursday as part of $7.4 billion in new funding sent throughout the country. The allocation for next year is the first of five years of payments totaling nearly $44 billion. The EPA funding comes through a $1 trillion infrastructure bill approved by Congress and signed into law last month by President Joe Biden.

Western Iowa Today

State of Iowa Catches 2 Fraudulent Claims For $200 Million in Tax Refunds

(Des Moines, IA) — The Iowa Department of Revenue has caught fraudulent claims for 200-million dollars in state income tax refunds. A source in the agency says the two claims million came from what appears to be the same source in late November. The suspect claims for those state income tax refunds were detected and no money was paid out. The Iowa Department of Revenue’s spokesman said in a statement the agency has “strong and effective fraud detection procedures in place” and the department is “encouraging Iowa taxpayers and tax professionals” to be vigilant about protecting their personal information by creating strong passwords and spotting phishing attempts in email and text messages. The 200-million dollars’ worth of false state income tax refund claims were included in the overall November estimate the Department of Revenue provided to the Legislative Services Agency, but the money was never paid.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

2 Iowa Congressional Districts Have More Independents Than Major Party Voters

(Des Moines, IA) — Updated voter registration data shows in two of Iowa’s new congressional districts, independent voters outnumber those who register as Democrats or Republicans. The new 1st District in southeast and central Iowa has more than 200-thousand independents, 195-thousand Democrats and 172-thousand Republicans. GOP Congresswoman Marianette Miller-Meeks plans to run for re-election there. Fellow Republican Representative Ashley Hinson is seeking re-election in the new 2nd District. It has 197-thousand independent voters as of December 1st. The tally of Democrats is about ten-thousand voters behind that and Republicans account for a little under a third of all voters in the northeast Iowa district. National studies show up to three-quarters of voters who register as independents rarely split their ballots and routinely vote for candidates of one of the country’s two major political parties.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

EPA Misses Deadline to Set Ethanol Volume Levels

(Johnston, IA) — Another missed deadline for the EPA to set new annual amounts of ethanol that small oil refineries must blend into gasoline. The deadline was Tuesday, and the EPA hasn’t set new volume levels since 2020. Monte Shaw of the Iowa Renewable Fuels Association said, “while this is not uncharted territory for us, it’s about what is that opportunity cost? What is not happening? You know, E-10’s being sold, you kind of get stuck in the status quo of blending.” The EPA has proposed extending the ethanol blending deadlines for oil refineries. The agency has scheduled a virtual public hearing on the issue this Friday.
JOHNSTON, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Senate Democrat Wants Tax Relief For Families, Child Care

(Des Moines, IA) — A key Senate Democrat says the one-billion dollars in the state’s Taxpayer Relief Fund should be used to reduce taxes for working Iowans and invest in schools, hospitals and child care. Senator Joe Bolkcom of Iowa City says “Iowa GOP tax policies have hollowed out Iowa’s small communities and rural landscapes.” Bolkcom says the latest estimate indicates more than nine-billion dollars in federal pandemic relief funds have been sent to Iowa and the state wouldn’t have this surplus without that. Republican House Speaker Pat Grassley says that billion dollars should be returned to Iowa taxpayers. Bolkcom says he and other Democrats favor increasing the Earned Income Tax Credit for low- and moderate-income Iowans who work and have little to no income from savings or investments.
IOWA CITY, IA
State
Iowa State
Local
Iowa Government
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Des Moines, IA
State
Nebraska State
Western Iowa Today

Enhance Iowa Board awards CAT grant to Adair

(Des Moines) On Thursday, the Enhance Iowa Board awarded a Community Attraction and Tourism Grant to Adair. The Adair Community Center was awarded $115,000. In July, Adair Mayor John Larsen spoke to KSOM/KS95 News about the project. The total project cost is $749,025.
ADAIR, IA
Western Iowa Today

Cities Consider the Creation Of A Central Iowa Water Works – To Save Money

(Des Moines, IA) Leaders in three central Iowa cities are considering the idea of creating a regional water utility. Supporters of the idea say sharing the cost of water service could end up saving the customers up to 30-percent on their water bills. Des Moines, Urbandale, and West Des Moines will take the next step in discussions next week. Each city would have to vote to join what would be called the Central Iowa Water Works.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

State Audit Finds Promise City Clerk Paid Bills With Town’s Money

(Promise City, IA) — An investigation by the State Auditor’s Office finds the former city clerk in Promise City used the small town’s money to pay almost 10-thousand dollars of her own utility bills and to make 17-thousand dollars in improper purchases at Walmart. The special investigation covered years that Debra Eccleston was the city clerk in the town of 88 residents. The report identifies more than 59-thousand dollars in improper and unsupported spending. Auditors concluded Eccleston’s approved salary during the period was about 13-thousand dollars, but cancelled checks indicate she was paid about twice that. Investigators say Eccelston used city money to buy books and food at Walmart. Promise City doesn’t have a library, but the report notes Eccelston ran a coffee shop and bookstore in Centerville. Auditors reviewed Alliant Energy records and determined Eccelston used Promise City money to pay utility bills for her Centerville business and her own residence.
PROMISE CITY, IA
Person
Joe Biden
Western Iowa Today

Housing Trust Fund Program Awards

(Des Moines) Four local housing trust funds received awards from the Iowa Finance Authority. The grant funds will be used for initiatives such as preserving aging housing stock, subsidizing local rental and down payment assistance programs, providing low-interest loans or grants to assist Iowans with home rehabilitation, financing construction of new single-family housing for low-income Iowans, and supporting housing for persons with disabilities and homeless assistance programs.
ADVOCACY
Western Iowa Today

Atlantic Ambassadors visit Iowa Western to meet new Director

(Atlantic) Iowa Western Community College introduced their new Director for the Cass County Center to the public this week. Cindy Wetterlind spoke in front of the Atlantic Ambassadors on Wednesday morning. She took over for Ann Pross who retired over the summer. Wetterlind has worked with Iowa Western for 26 years. “I was under a case management program. That program went away from the college so I took another position for about seven or eight months and then this one came up and applied for this. Under my previous job one of the things I did was work with business closings.” Wetterlind says, “We went in a talked to the employer and the employees and would provide tuition assistance for anyone that wanted to attend school r upgrade their skills.”
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Reynolds Says Mississippi Abortion Case Could Overturn Roe v. Wade

(Des Moines, IA) — Governor Kim Reynolds says the U-S Supreme Court has the opportunity to “right a historic wrong” as it considers a case that could lead to overturning the court’s 1973 ruling that legalized abortion. Reynolds said in an online video for anti-abortion group,” “On December 1, the court will hear oral arguments in the Dobbs case, its best opportunity yet to undo its fatal mistake.” The case revolves around a Mississippi law that bans abortions after the 15th week of a pregnancy. Reynolds is among 12 Republican governors who’ve signed onto a legal brief submitted that argues Roe v Wade and another 1993 decision on abortion rights should be overturned. The governor said previous U-S Supreme Court rulings that upheld abortion rights disregarded state sovereignty.
DES MOINES, IA
Western Iowa Today

Iowa Man Arrested for Storming US Capitol Pleads Not Guilty To Charges

(Washington, DC) An Iowa man arrested for storming the capital in Washington on January 6th is pleading not guilty to a revised set of charges. The original indictment against Doug Jensen of Des Moines suggested that Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris was at the Capitol at the time of the attack, but she had already left. Prosecutors in Jensen’s case and others are asking to correct the record. Jensen continues to face seven charges including disorderly conduct and entering a restricted building with a weapon.
IOWA STATE
Western Iowa Today

Residents Push Back Against Plans for Linn County Solar Project

(Cedar Rapids, IA) People living nearby say plans for a Linn County solar project threaten the important agriculture economy. The 750-acre solar farm would be built near Coggon. Witnesses at a Monday public hearing today members of the Linn County Planning and Zoning Commission reasons they oppose the idea. County Commission Griffin Kuntz says the number of acres that would be taken out of production is actually very small. A majority of the commission voted against recommending the project. The Board of Supervisors will make the final decision.
LINN COUNTY, IA
Western Iowa Today

Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

