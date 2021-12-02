ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Promise City, IA

State Audit Finds Promise City Clerk Paid Bills With Town’s Money

By Mandy Billings
 1 day ago
(Promise City, IA)  —  An investigation by the State Auditor’s Office finds the former city clerk in Promise City used the small town’s money to pay almost 10-thousand dollars of her own utility bills and to make 17-thousand dollars in improper purchases at Walmart.  The special investigation covered years that Debra Eccleston was the city clerk in the town of 88 residents.  The report identifies more than 59-thousand dollars in improper and unsupported spending.  Auditors concluded Eccleston’s approved salary during the period was about 13-thousand dollars, but cancelled checks indicate she was paid about twice that.  Investigators say Eccelston used city money to buy books and food at Walmart. Promise City doesn’t have a library, but the report notes Eccelston ran a coffee shop and bookstore in Centerville.  Auditors reviewed Alliant Energy records and determined Eccelston used Promise City money to pay utility bills for her Centerville business and her own residence.

